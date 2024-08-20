Fans of Coronation Street have shared their thoughts on the ongoing affair between Toyah Batterbsy and Nick Tilsley – and they don’t hate it. In fact, many are starting to come around and have become ‘obsessed’ with the pair.

Nick and Toyah began to grow close as Leanne became obsessed with Weatherfield cult The Institute – and its charismatic leader, Rowan Cunliffe. And, as Toyah revealed that she had suffered a secret miscarriage following her rape as a teenager, Nick was there to comfort her.

As Leanne grew further under the Institute’s thrall, Nick and Toyah’s relationship went from strength to strength – and then, into the bedroom.

Nick and Toyah locked lips again last night (Credit: ITV)

Nick and Toyah kiss again

The pair gave into passion once again last night (Wednesday, August 19) in the wake of Toyah’s recent health issues. Toyah was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and underwent surgery – with a supportive Nick by her side again.

With Leanne on holiday to re-think her relationship with the Institute, Nick continued to bond with her half-sister. And, as the episode aired, the pair shared a steamy kiss.

They’re so sweet together (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ‘obsessed’ with Nick and Toyah

As the episode aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the pairing of Nick and Toyah.

“I know that the main plot point in Corrie tonight was obviously Joel getting caught by Dee-Dee but i cannot stop thinking about Nick and Toyah’s kiss. Nick’s wee speech before she kissed him almost made me cry. I am obsessed with them,” wrote one fan.

i know that the main plot point in #corrie tonight was obviously joel getting caught by deedee but i cannot stop thinking about nick and toyah’s kiss. nick’s wee speech before she kissed him almost made me cry i am obsessed with them — Emma (@Ward_Swift13) August 19, 2024

“Nick and Toyah are so right together,” said another.

#Corrie Nick and Toyah are so right together. — jammydodger (@perfwithsurf) August 19, 2024

“Yeah I’ma fan of the idea of Nick and Toyah together on Corrie. I wasn’t a big Toyah fan in the past, but I like the chemistry between the actors,” said a third.

Yeah I’m a fan of the idea of Nick and Toyah together on #Corrie. I wasn’t a big Toyah fan in the past but I like the chemistry between the actors. — Lorrie Kluck (@alfsadvntrs) August 19, 2024

“They’re too cute nick and toyah are too cute I love them together I hope they get them together so obsessed with them,” said another, sharing a sweet video of the pair enjoying ice lollies in the sun together.

They’re too cute nick and toyah are too cute I love them together I hope they get them together so obsessed with them#Corrie @itvcorrie pic.twitter.com/cs2BeQyUPp — hayray_pharper (@hayrayforever) August 19, 2024

Are you team Nick and Toyah?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

