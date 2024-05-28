Coronation Street is on tonight as Nathan is finally arrested – and so is Bobby

Coronation Street is on tonight, despite not normally airing on a Tuesday. It will, in fact, be on every night this week in a break from the traditional schedule.

And things are heating up as Nathan finds himself arrested after Kit finds incriminating evidence. But does that mean he knows what really happened to Lauren?

Kit finds evidence against Nathan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street is on tonight

With Britain’s Got Talent airing the live semi-finals every night at 8pm this week, it means the soaps have had to shift. So the new schedule for the week sees Coronation Street on tonight, Tuesday May 28, at 7.30pm.

Emmerdale, which usually airs every week night at 7.30pm, will shift back to its old slot of 7.30pm.

This change will be the same all week, until Friday June 1.

Swain takes Bobby in (Credit: ITV)

Two arrests made in Coronation Street tonight

After Kit warned Sarah to let the police do their job last night (Monday May 27), he searches Nathan’s van tonight. There he finds some USB sticks. Kit then arrests Nathan on suspicion of breaking his sexual harm prevention order.

Meanwhile, it’s not the only arrest that is made. Bobby is also taken in by DS Swain.

Swain first talks to Carla to find out why she’s fallen out with Roy. But Carla shuts the conversation down, desperate to protect all those involved in Bobby’s lie.

Swain then turns her attentions to Roy and visits him in prison. She asks him direct: has he fallen out with Carla because of Bobby’s statement?

It’s not long before Bobby is arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice. DS Swain warns Carla Bobby’s lies have helped no one – and could actually have harmed Roy’s case.

Carla is Lisa’s confidante (Credit: ITV)

Swain and Carla bond

Despite the hiccup over Bobby’s fibs, Swain and Carla begin to bond tonight.

Carla overhears Swain on the phone, arguing with her daughter. Sympathetic Carla offers a listening ear. Swain then confides in Carla her partner died and her daughter is struggling with grief.

As they strike up a friendship, will Carla step in to help?

Roy is in danger (Credit: ITV)

Roy in danger in Coronation Street tonight

As Nina reveals to Carla and Bobby Roy will soon have a date for his trial, things on the inside are getting scarier for the man in question.

Griff enters his cell and is hellbent on revenge. But will he take it?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

