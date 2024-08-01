Coronation Street: Izzy is a ‘pointless character,’ fans complain

Fans of Coronation Street have taken against the continued wastage of Izzy Armstrong on the soap, amid a rare appearance from the character on the soap.

Izzy first appeared in Weatherfield in 2010, and was introduced as the new love interest of Kirk Sutherland – and was an enormous step in diversity and inclusivity as its first regular disabled character in over 50 years.

Since then, she has gone on to become a Corrie institution.

Izzy can mostly be seen propping up other characters’ stories these days (Credit: ITV)

Where’s Izzy?

However, since COVID, storylines have been light for Izzy, with actress Cherylee Houston taking some time away from the Cobbles, shielding through the pandemic. Izzy has since returned to Corrie, albeit in a somewhat diminished role, and less prominent than she once was.

Izzy returned to the soap last night (Thursday, July 31) as a part of Beth Tinker’s ongoing scheme – using Underworld to make and sell counterfeit goods. In last night’s episode, Beth and Betsy attempted to recruit Izzy into their shady operation.

While it was good to see Izzy back again, many fans were left wanting more.

Does long-term character Izzy not deserve more? (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street fans complain about ‘pointless’ Izzy scene

Writing on X, disappointed Coronation Street fans shared their thoughts on Izzy‘s latest scene(s) – and many weren’t satisfied.

“Izzy is most pointless character,” mused one viewer.

“Ah the lesser spotted Izzy spotted for her monthly lines,” mused another.

“Izzy has made two appearances in the same month,” gasped a third shocked viewer.

“Corrie has had some great characters and actors down the years. Paul and the actor that plays him is without down right up there. But why must most disabled characters be killed off or in the case of Izzy be under used?” asked another, highlighting Izzy’s lack of stories lately.

Are you hoping to see more from Izzy?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

