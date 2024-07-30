Last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, July 29), saw Jack let Stefan Brent into the house whilst home alone, having no idea who he actually was.

It was only once Abi and Kevin returned home that Jack realised exactly who he’d let roam around the building.

Corrie fans have now slammed Jack for being so naïve during these recent scenes.

Jack messed up big time (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Jack’s encounter with Stefan Brent

Yesterday on the cobbles, Abi and Kev were contacted by Stefan who had asked them to meet him at his place. He wanted to put any bad blood to one side and talk things through.

Meanwhile, knowing that the couple would be out, Stefan turned up at the Websters’ home and was greeted by Jack.

He made out that he’d been asked to meet Kev there to talk about a car hire service. He didn’t give his true identity away though.

Jack then invited Stefan in, telling him that he could wait for Kev inside. He then offered him a cup of tea.

Stefan went to the fridge and made out that the milk was off so that Jack would then nip to the shop to get a fresh bottle.

Whilst he was out, Stefan then grabbed the burner phone back and left the house. Jack only realised that the guy had been Stefan when Abi arrived back home and showed him a photo of Stefan.

Later on, Kevin was later arrested for his previous break in at Stefan’s offices as Stefan got his own back.

Jack clearly doesn’t know the meaning of ‘stranger danger’ (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans slam Jack for huge Stefan mistake

Corrie fans can’t believe that Jack let Stefan into his home. They’ve slammed his actions, noting that he should know better than to let a stranger into the house.

One fan complained: “Jack, you absolute muppet! Stefan got the phone back because of you, [bleep!]”

Another person added: “Who writes this nonsense? Jack lets a total stranger into their house? Leaves him there and pops to the shops? Please! Do me a favour!”

A third Corrie viewer shared: “How old is Jack? Like 6 or 7? 14, you say? Then he should definitely know the rules about letting strangers in your home. And, who leaves the house if you need milk? That’s right, not the occupant.”

Abi’s in trouble… (Credit: ITV)

What’s to come for Abi and Stefan?

At the end of last night’s episode, Abi and Kev found out that a fire had broken out at Stefan’s offices.

Later on in the week, spoilers reveal that DS Swain questions both Abi and Kevin after spotting doorbell footage of Abi arriving at Stefan’s house.

With Kevin suspecting that Abi was responsible for the arson, is he right? And, will Abi end up getting arrested for the crime?

