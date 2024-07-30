Fans of Coronation Street have theorised that a vengeful Jack Webster was the one who started the fire in Stefan Brent’s office last night. The most recent episode of the soap saw Jack come face-to-face with Stefan after he decided to pop by and have a snoop around the Websters’ home.

Later, Jack learned that Stefan had been behind the deepfake pornographic video which featured Abi. Debbie came to Jack’s rescue after seeing a group of fellow youths tease him over the video – and told him what had happened… and that Stefan was responsible.

Jack learned the truth about Abi’s deepfake torment (Credit: ITV)

In the same episode, it was revealed that someone had started a fire in Stefan’s office.

Are the two events related? And has Jack enacted his revenge by setting fire to Stefan’s office?

Stefan popped around for a visit (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict that Jack is arson around

As the episode aired, fans took to social media to share their thoughts on who might have started the fire in Stefan ‘s office. And almost everyone had one clear suspect in mind – young Jack.

“Presumably Jack started the fire. He was dumb enough to let a complete stranger into his house, and leave him alone in there, so likely dumb enough to start a fire. Maybe Hope gave him some tips and her stash of matches,” suggested one viewer.

#Corrie presumably Jack started the fire. He was dumb enough to let a complete stranger into his house, and leave him alone in there, so likely dumb enough to start a fire. Maybe Hope gave him some tips and her stash of matches. — D (@DonnyMacEdin) July 29, 2024

“Jack is gonna be a starter isn’t he?” asked another.

“So Jack is dumb enough to let a stranger alone in the house but knows how to burn a building down,” said a third.

So Jack is dumb enough to let a stranger alone in the house but knows how to burn a building down #corrie — Ian (@Ian38711310) July 29, 2024

Meanwhile, another fan wondered whether the fire might have even further repercussions for Kevin and Abi.

“I have this feeling that Jack was the one who sets fire to Stefan Brent’s office and Kevin or Abi will take the blame for him,” wrote one viewer.

I have this feeling that Jack was the one who sets fire to Stefan Brent’s office and Kevin or Abi will take the blame for him. #CoronationStreet #Corrie @itvcorrie — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) July 29, 2024

Has Jack taken justice into his own hands?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

