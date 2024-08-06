Fans of Coronation Street have predicted that there might be a further shocking twist in store for Joel Deering and Lauren Bolton, following last night’s baby episode. With Lauren’s newborn baby fighting for his life in an incubator, Joel scrambled to cover his tracks.

As he visited Lauren in the hospital, she asked him if he wanted to meet his son. Joel agreed, and Lauren ushered him through to see the baby as he struggled for life within the incubator.

Joel meets baby Francis (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Joel upset as Lauren reveals baby name

She then told him the baby’s name – Francis, after her grandfather. Joel, visibly shaken, grew emotional.

He then revealed that Francis – or ‘Frankie’, for short – was his father’s name too. He then slunk out of the room, in tears.

Fans quickly took this to mean that a further revelation might be in store for Joel and Lauren. Could the pair be related?

Guilty conscience or grim realisation? (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Coronation Street fans predict Joel and Lauren family ties

Writing beneath a clip of the moment shared to the soap’s Instagram account, fans shared their theories as to what Lauren’s baby name might mean. And many wondered whether Joel and Lauren could, in fact, be related.

“Why was Joel so upset when he found out the baby’s name? He said his grandad had the same name! Maybe he realised they have the same grandad and Lauren is his cousin!” exclaimed one fan.

“This could mean that Lauren and Joel are related couldn’t it?” asked another.

“Are they cousin?” wondered a third viewer.

“Or they are brother and sister! Now THAT would be a plot twist” said a fourth.

“Omg what if Lauren’s mum is sister to Joel’s dad or mum! Didn’t think of that omg,” asked another.

“I think Lauren’s grandad is related to Joel in Coronation Street” suggested a sixth viewer.

Are Joel and Lauren bonded in blood?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

