Fans of Coronation Street have insisted that Joel Deering has reached a ‘new low’ in last night’s episode – which saw him take delivery of drugs intended to induce premature labour in pregnant Lauren Bolton. This would then cause her to lose the baby.

In scenes which aired last night (Wednesday, July 31), Joel was horrified to learn that Dee-Dee had intercepted the package, which he’d had delivered under a fake name. After lying his way out of the situation – telling her that ‘E. Smith’ was a client in an abusive relationship, he headed over to see Lauren with the drugs.

After a conversation with Lauren, he opened up the package to reveal a box of pills – intended to induce early labour and cause her to lose the baby. The pills in hand and his plan in mind, Joel breathed a sigh of relief.

Coronation Street fans horrified by latest Joel move

As the episode aired, fans of the soap shared their thoughts on Joel‘s latest move on social media on X.

“Joel is stepping to a new low by wanting to induce premature labour for Lauren,” wrote one disgusted fan.

“Just when I thought Joel couldn’t stoop any lower he’s now going to drug pregnant Lauren. He needs to he caught ASAP,” said another.

“Assuming this is why Lauren suddenly goes into pre-mature labour a full 4 months early sadly,” a third fan wrote, referencing a recently released spoiler – which reveals that Lauren will go into early labour in upcoming scenes.

“Surely Joel would not have been able to obtain drugs that would cause harm to an unborn baby,” wrote one disbelieving fan.

And yet Joel has been able to – seemingly putting the next stage of his plan into motion. What does this mean for Lauren and her child?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

