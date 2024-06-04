Coronation Street: Joel has killed Ellie, fans predict

Viewers of the ITV soap Coronation Street will know that Joel Deering was recently revealed to be Lauren Bolton’s ‘killer’ last week.

Then, yesterday evening (Monday, June 3), Joel was seen deleting another girl – Ellie’s – phone number from his mobile.

Corrie fans have now predicted a huge twist as they reckon that Joel has ‘killed’ another person.

Ellie upped and left (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Ellie went ‘missing’

Joel was recently revealed to be Lauren’s ‘killer’ after a flashback saw him hit Lauren on the head before making off with her necklace.

Viewers then saw Bethany Platt pay a young woman called Ellie a visit after worrying that Nathan had groomed her.

Once Bethany had gone, Joel emerged and paid Ellie some cash for lying to Bethany.

Last night, Craig turned up to speak to Ellie but her friend revealed that she’d gone and packed up her things after being scared by something.

Joel then deleted Ellie’s number from his mobile phone. But did Ellie really just leave?

Fans are worried about Ellie (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict new Joel ‘killer’ twist

With Ellie just moving out of her place all of a sudden, and with Joel deleting all traces of knowing her, fans have now feared that Ellie may have met the same fate as Lauren.

They think that Joel was worried about the truth coming out and silenced Ellie by killing her to save his own skin.

One fan said: “Ellie’s been bumped off by Joel.”

Another asked: “Has he killed Ellie? Or is she being held where Lauren is?”

A third viewer commented: “Looks like Joel has killed again! But how stupid is he deleting Ellie’s number off his phone when he gets found out? Won’t the police check his phone and still see his previous contacts?”

A fourth person added: “So Joel may have murdered Ellie – just like he’s potentially done to Lauren. I’m really worried about Bethany now.”

Is Ellie alive? (Credit: ITV)

Has Joel ‘killed’ again?

We’ve seen what Joel did to Lauren, with him now turning his attention to Ellie – another young, vulnerable woman.

But, surely he hasn’t just let Ellie leave? Has Joel killed Ellie? Has he claimed another victim?

