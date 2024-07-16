Coronation Street: Joel is turning into Richard Hillman, fans fear

During last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, July 15), saw Joel break into Sarah Platt’s flat as he tried to find out where Bethany and Dee-Dee would be searching for Lauren.

Rummaging through Bethany’s findings, Joel was forced to hide as Sarah entered the flat and realised there’d been a break in.

Corrie fans have now been left worrying that Joel is the soap’s next Richard Hillman after spotting some troubling signs.

Joel was pulling off the Richard Hillman look (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Joel Deering panic mode activated

Yesterday on the cobbles, Dee-Dee spoke to Joel and Bethany and revealed that the police were taking a look at the CCTV to see whether Roy’s visitor was Lauren.

Bethany reckoned that Lauren was the person using her old company credit card, hoping that his would help them track Lauren down.

Panicked, Joel then broke into Sarah’s flat and tried to find out what information Bethany had on Lauren. He’d offered to help in the search for Lauren, wanting to get to Lauren before his fiancée and Bethany did.

Entering the flat with leather gloves and a crowbar, Joel was soon forced to hide when Sarah turned up and realised that someone had been there.

When Sarah was in the other room, Joel then made a run for it before she realised he’d been the one in the flat.

Fans fear that Joel is just like Hillman (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans liken Joel to former Street serial killer

With Joel wearing leather gloves and holding a crowbar, fans have now noticed that he looks rather similar to Richard Hillman.

They’re now worrying that Joel may be the 2024 version of the former soap killer. Whilst Joel hasn’t killed anyone (that we know of) yet, could he be the soap’s next murderer?

One fan complained: “Shades of Richard Hillman with Joel just now.”

A second person added: “There’s Joel, wearing his Richard Hillman black leather gloves, so we know he’s up to no good.”

A third viewer finished: “Joel taken a leaf out of Richard Hillman’s book with leather gloves and crowbar!”

Lauren’s still alive – but for how long? (Credit: ITV)

Could Joel kill?

Joel has proved to be quite the villain after hitting Lauren on the head and ‘leaving her for dead.’

However, Lauren recently proved that she’s still alive – and is pregnant with Joel’s baby.

But, will Joel try to silence her once more? And, does anyone else need to also watch their back?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

