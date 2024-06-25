Coronation Street: Joel’s blackmailer is DS Swain’s daughter, fans predict

Coronation Street fans have predicted Sabrina’s mate could be DS Swain’s daughter in a huge twist. The newcomer was recently introduced as a friend of Sabrina and has already made an enemy of Joel Deering.

In Monday’s episode (24 March), she caught up with Joel and then began blackmailing him. Fans are now convinced the character is certainly related to another Coronation Street resident.

But does Sabrina’s friend know more about Joel than she is letting on?

Joel is being blackmailed by Sabrina’s friend (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Joel is blackmailed

In Monday’s episode (June 24), Joel conveniently bumped into Sabrina and also took her for a coffee. He then tempted her with alcohol, pouring some into her coffee and pretending to pour some into his own.

Joel told Sabrina she reminded him of an ex-girlfriend and proceeded to flatter her. Later on, Sabrina caught up with her friend, who told her Joel was a creep and warned her to steer clear of him.

Sabrina’s mate later tracked Joel down unexpectedly. She warned him she would tell everyone about his actions towards Sabrina if he didn’t give her some money.

However, Joel insisted he was ‘trying to help Sabrina’ and headed off. Will Sabrina’s friend expose Joel’s actions?

She vowed to expose Joel (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans think Sabrina’s friend is DS Swain’s daughter

Coronation Street fans have been wondering if Sabrina’s friend is connected to DS Swain. Some have additionally predicted she will turn out to be DS Swain’s daughter Betsy.

Corrie fans shared their theories on social media, with many pointing out that if the newcomer is in fact Betsy, she could therefore be assisting her mum with taking Joel down.

“Could that maybe be Swain’s daughter?” one person asked on Instagram. A second added: “She’s a cute girl. Maybe Swain’s daughter!”

A third Corrie fan also predicted: “Swain’s daughter. This is how they catch him out. He’ll kidnap her and her mum will find her.”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!