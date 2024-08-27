Fans of Coronation Street have slammed Weatherfield veteran Ken Barlow and branded him as naïve as he appeared willing to hand over Amy’s inheritance to the Institute.

Leanne and Rowan convinced a passionate Amy that she should further her role at the infamous Institute with a big monetary contribution. She seemed keen, and so did Ken.

However, fans took to social media to question Ken’s supposedly idiotic motives.

Ken Barlow appeared keen to hand over Amy’s inheritance to Rowan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Why does Amy want the money?

Amy joined the Institute around the beginning of July under the guidance of Leanne. The pair discussed the supposed good work done by the organisation over their shared shifts at the Bistro.

Since then, Amy has been doing regular uploads and discussing her past sexual assault trauma caused by Aaron.

Amy appears happy in her new environment and often celebrates her calm state of mind with Rowan and Leanne.

She appears to be taking on a more hands-on role at the Institute, with Rowan even encouraging her to quit her job over Toyah and Nick’s supposed unfair treatment.

Rowan’s latest mission was an attempt to get Amy to invest in the business. She agreed to ask Ken, who seemed at first hesitant to release her inheritance, but was soon impressed at their business plan.

Amy wants to get more involved in the Institute (Credit: ITV)

Fan annoyance

Social media users could not believe Ken wanted to hand over Amy’s money and branded him ‘naïve.’

One confused X user wrote: “Ken was never this gullible.” Another added: “Oh Ken! You’re not amazing. You’re being uncharacteristically naïve.”

A third penned: “Alright Ken,” with a tex-based photo which read: “With great power comes great responsibility.”

A fourth thought Rowan could have his eyes on another Barlow to take under his wing: “Is he gonna try and upload Ken now?”

