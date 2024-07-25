Over on Coronation Street last night (Wednesday, July 24), Summer caught Kit being shown around Ches and Gemma’s house by an estate agent.

She then reported back to Gemma who wasn’t impressed with her brother’s actions. Kit, however, then revealed that he was planning on renting the house out to Gemma and her family.

Corrie fans have now warned the Winter-Browns, believing that Kit has an ulterior motive though.

Kit wants to buy the house (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Kit wants to buy Gemma’s house

With the Winter-Browns being evicted from their house by the landlord, the family has been trying to look for a new place to stay in.

Last night though, Summer spotted Kit being showed around the house by an estate agent and reported back to the family afterwards.

Gemma then started shouting her mouth off at Kit, unable to process his huge betrayal. Kit explained that he’d been looking for a new house in the area.

He then thought that he could buy the house and rent it out to Gemma and her family. Suddenly, Gemma started singing Kit’s praises whilst thanking him for his kind gesture.

Kit then told Bernie that he wanted to help his family out. However, he made it very clear that he didn’t consider Bernie to be a part of this.

Fans aren’t sure about Kit (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fail to trust Kit despite kind gesture

Corrie fans aren’t convinced by Kit and reckon that he has an ulterior motive for buying the house. Fans don’t trust him.

One fan said: “Dunno. I don’t trust that Kit as far as I can spit.”

Another fan feared: “Kit is a nasty piece of work. Nobody should trust him. He’ll never like Bernie & I don’t know what he’s up to re: the twins. Trying to catch Craig out in things as well. He’s a snake in the grass. I don’t think he genuinely likes the twins either, up to something there.”

A third fan worried: “I still don’t trust Kit : – he tried to turn the twins against Bernie and he hates her, – he’s bought Chesney and Gemma’s house. I wouldn’t be surprised if he kills Paul in some surprise dark twist as part of some sick revenge.”

Is Kit a bad cop? (Credit: ITV)

Is Kit up to something?

Kit is a rather mysterious character although his feelings a very clear when it comes to Bernie.

He wants nothing to do with his biological mum and is currently putting on a happy façade to please Paul.

But, does he have something planned for Bernie? Can his siblings trust him?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

