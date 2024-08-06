Coronation Street: Kit will kill Paul to punish Bernie, predict fans

Last night’s episode of Coronation Street revealed that Kit Green – and this led fans of the soap to worry that he may be the one to kill brother Paul Foreman. Viewers have suspected that something may be amiss with Kit since his introduction earlier this year.

It was revealed that Bernie had given birth to a third child, and that she had put him into care when he was a child. As she struggled with her conscience, Bernie tracked her son down.

Kit was unable to forgive his mother. However, he has stuck around since his introduction, forging a relationship with siblings Gemma and Paul. However, it’s been clear for a while now that something isn’t right with dodgy Kit.

Bent Kit wants in on the counterfeit t-shirt action (Credit: ITV)

Kit makes a move

In recent weeks, Kit attempted to dig up dirt on Craig. This included getting him drunk so as Craig confessed to covering up a serious crime. And, in last night’s episode (Monday, August 5), Kit revealed his true colours – elbowing his way into Beth’s counterfeit t-shirt flogging gang.

And to many fans, this was all the confirmation they needed that Kit is up to no good.

Dodgy Kit is up to something (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict that Kit will kill Paul

Fans shared their theories as to Kit’s true motives on social media, with many suggesting that he may eventually kill Paul.

“I honestly think Kit will kill Paul in his last episode in a last minute shock twist in an attempt to punish Bernie and take everything away from her, starting with Paul. Kit made no secret he hates Bernie, he’s also helped Gemma,” suggested one fan.

I honestly think Kit will kill Paul in his last episode in a last minute shock twist in an attempt to punish Bernie and take everything away from her, starting with Paul. Kit made no secret he hates Bernie, he’s also helped Gemma. #Corrie #CoronationStreet (1) — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) July 25, 2024

“Sat here thinking that Kit will have something to do with Paul’s death as he hates Bernie and knows that is one way to break her,” said another.

Sat here thinking that Kit will have something to do with Paul’s death as he hates Bernie and knows that is one way to break her

Sat here thinking that Kit will have something to do with Paul’s death as he hates Bernie and knows that is one way to break her #corrie — Georgina (@GinaLouLoves) August 3, 2024

“He’s going to suffocate Paul,” wrote one Instagram user.

“He’s a bad egg, I said it from the start, he is gonna get revenge on poor Bernie, fear it will end tragic,” predicted another.

Will Kit kill Paul as a part of his vendetta against Bernie?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!