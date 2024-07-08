Coronation Street: Lauren’s alive – here’s all that happens next

Coronation Street aired a big surprise in tonight’s episode (Monday, July 8) as it was revealed that Lauren Bolton is actually still alive despite being presumed dead.

Lauren has been missing for the last couple of months and had been presumed dead as Joel was shown attacking her.

But now, the teenager is back and appeared at Roy’s hospital bedside following his heart attack.

So, what’s next in Coronation Street?

Coronation Street: Roy rushed to hospital

Tonight’s (Monday, July 8) episode saw Roy have a run in with a gang of yobs and be rescued by Carla.

Later, he was saddened to learn that Shona lied about being ill in a bid to get him back to work. As a result of this, Roy sent Shona and Evelyn packing.

Shona spoke to Nina about the latest development, but they were distracted at the sight of an ambulance.

They then headed back to the café where Roy was having CPR.

Roy received a visitor

It was confirmed that Roy had a heart attack and he was rushed to hospital.

Carla was angry to learn that Roy was alone when the heart attack took place, whilst Nina got upset and blamed herself for what happened to Roy.

Roy’s friends and family were relieved to learn that the surgery was a success but were told Roy would be spending a few days in hospital.

Later, Lauren was shown approaching Roy’s bed. She then told Roy that she was ‘so sorry.’ Where has she been?

What’s next?

Coming up this week, Roy drifts in and out of consciousness.

Lauren stays by his bedside before later disappearing.

Nina shows up and Roy tells her he saw Lauren. Nina wonders if he is hallucinating, but Roy is sure he saw her.

Where will Lauren go next?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

