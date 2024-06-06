Coronation Street: Lauren ‘back from the dead’ to expose Joel at his wedding to Dee-Dee, a new fan theory predicts

Over the past couple of weeks on Coronation Street, viewers have seen Joel continue to lie to Dee-Dee about his involvement in Lauren’s ‘murder.’

After hitting Lauren over the head, Joel has managed to keep his cover and is now engaged to Dee-Dee after proposing to her last night (Wednesday, June 5).

A new Corrie fan theory has now predicted that Lauren is actually alive and will expose Joel on his wedding day.

Joel hit Lauren over the head (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Joel ‘killed’ Lauren

The ITV soap recently aired a major ‘killer’ reveal as a flashback saw Joel Deering hitting Lauren Bolton over the head in her flat before making off with her necklace.

However, whilst Lauren was presumed dead by police, viewers never actually saw Joel move Lauren’s body.

With Joel preying on other vulnerable women, viewers have now seen him turn his attention towards Ellie.

Last night, Joel introduced Dee-Dee to his parents over dinner in the Bistro but things didn’t go down well when his mum started offending his partner.

After Dee-Dee returned home, Joel then got down on one knee and popped the question. Dee-Dee thought that it was too soon to get engaged though.

However, after giving the idea some thought, Dee-Dee changed her mind and agreed to marry Joel.

Dee-Dee and Joel are engaged (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Lauren alive and ready to expose Joel?

With Dee-Dee and Joel now engaged, and with Lauren’s fate still questionable, one fan theory now reckons that Lauren is still alive.

The theory suggests that Lauren could return for Dee-Dee and Joel’s wedding day and expose his true character during the ceremony. Imagine the drama!

The theory reads: “Odds on Lauren storming into Dee-Dee & Joel’s wedding?”

But, is Lauren still alive? She did suffer a pretty bad blow to the head but could she have woken up afterwards?

Some fans need to see it to believe it (Credit: ITV)

Is Lauren really dead?

Corrie is having us think that Lauren is actually dead and that Joel is a ‘killer.’

However, some viewers need more evidence before believing this and aren’t convinced that she died.

But, did Joel really kill Lauren? Is she secretly still alive and waiting to get her revenge?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

