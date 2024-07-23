Fans of Coronation Street have been left confused by Lauren Bolton’s return to the Cobbles… which sees her now shacked up with her would-be killer, Joel Deering. She convinced Joel not to kill her after revealing that she was pregnant.

Instead, he hid her away in his old flat, promising to smuggle her out of the country, to Ireland, when the time was right.

It wasn’t so long ago that Joel tried to kill Lauren (Credit: ITV)

Lauren makes herself at home… Joel’s home

Last night’s episode saw Lauren safely ensconced in the flat, while Joel made excuses to Dee-Dee, Michael and Ronnie. As Lauren lounged on the sofa, Joel bought her continued silence with bundles of cash and a bag of chips.

But would Lauren really be so foolish as to let Joel hide her away in his home… and so soon after he tried to kill her to boot?

To many fans, the whole thing just didn’t ring true.

Lauren is living it up in Joel’s flat (Credit: ITV)

‘It doesn’t make sense,’ say Coronation Street fans as Lauren shacks up with Joel

As last night’s episode aired, a number of fans shared their thoughts on X, expressing some doubt as to the feasibility of Lauren’s new living situation…. and her having apparently forgotten how dangerous Joel can be.

‘So Lauren was so terrified of Joel she couldn’t come back and help Roy but now she can be alone with him all time? doesn’t make sense ‘ wrote one fan.

So Lauren was so terrified of Joel she couldn’t come back and help Roy but now she can be alone with him all time? doesn’t make sense #corrie — Madge (@madge54321) July 22, 2024

‘I’m not getting it …. Lauren had caused havoc for months and now she’s acting like nothings happened and Joel is her Bessie mate … and she’s taking his money!’ said another.

I’m not getting it …. Lauren had caused havoc for months and now she’s acting like nothings happened and Joel is her Bessie mate … and she’s taking his money!!! #Corrie — Tina (@tina0402x) July 22, 2024

‘Lauren trusting psycho Joel who tried to kill her now,’ wrote a fourth.

Lauren trusting psycho Joel who tried to kill her now #Corrie — demelcy (@demelcy) July 23, 2024

‘How does Lauren know that Joel won’t try to kill her once the baby is born?’ asked another.

How does Lauren know that Joel won’t try to kill her once the baby is born. #Corrie #CoronationStreet @itvcorrie — Westie (@Wee_Westie29) July 19, 2024

Is Lauren’s latest move a step too far?

