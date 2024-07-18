Coronation Street: Lauren to expose Joel baby daddy secret during Dee-Dee wedding, a new fan theory predicts

Over on Coronation Street yesterday evening (Wednesday, July 17), Joel and Dee-Dee set a date for their wedding, and the foreshadowing hasn’t gone unnoticed by fans.

With the ‘loved-up’ couple fixing a date of the big day, fans have started to predict that it may not all be sunshine and roses.

And, now, one Coronation Street fan theory in particular has predicted how the event will play out – and it’s not good news for Joel.

Save the date! (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Joel and Dee-Dee set a date

Save the date because Joel and Dee-Dee have just finalised their wedding day. They’re due to get wed on September, 27th.

Joel confirmed the news to Dee-Dee last night, noting that it was a shame the wedding wasn’t on a Saturday but on a Friday instead.

Dee-Dee then remained optimistic and suggested that the guests make a long weekend out of the occasion.

Later on, Joel raced against Dee-Dee and Bethany to track down ‘missing’ Lauren in Warrington.

He got to her first but Lauren ended up collapsing in his arms, with Dee-Dee and Bethany turning up and suggesting that they take her to hospital.

At the hospital, Joel then promised to provide pregnant Lauren with a flat so long as she pinned his crimes on Nathan.

Will the truth come out in September? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Wedding day from Hell?

With Joel and Dee-Dee fixing a date for their wedding, one fan thinks that the big day won’t be a smooth one.

They reckon that Lauren may reveal Joel’s true colours on the wedding day itself!

The fan theory reads: “So in September it will all come out about Joel and Lauren… his wedding to Dee-Dee.”

Another fan contributed: “So Joel and Dee Dee’s wedding is planned for Sept 27th. What are the odds Lauren goes into early labour on the wedding day?…”

A third person added: “Friday 27th September… the day the truth is out?”

Will they actually get wed? (Credit: ITV)

Is Joel and Dee-Dee’s wedding day doomed?

September 27th falls very close to ITV’s ‘Super Soap Week’ which usually involves a big reveal or stunt airing in October.

With Lauren five months pregnant at the moment, we shouldn’t rule out an early labour by the time September hits.

But, will this wedding day see Joel’s world unravel? Will his downfall finally occur just as he prepares to marry the ‘love of his life?’ For Dee-Dee’s sake, we hope so!

