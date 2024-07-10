Coronation Street: Lauren faking pregnancy in Joel revenge plot, a new fan theory predicts

Coronation Street fans have shared a new theory regarding Lauren Bolton’s shock pregnancy. Some Corrie viewers have claimed Lauren isn’t really pregnant and is simply trying to get revenge on abuser Joel Deering.

In Tuesday’s episode (July 9), Lauren and Joel had a huge showdown in the hospital after he tracked her down. It was revealed that Joel had been grooming and abusing Lauren before her disappearance.

Is Lauren really expecting Joel’s baby or has she got a plan?

Lauren made a shock return (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Lauren reveals she’s pregnant

Lauren made a shock return to Coronation Street in Monday’s episode (July 8). She arrived at the hospital to visit Roy, who had suffered a heart attack in the café.

Joel soon tracked her down and the pair came to blows at the hospital. The truth behind Joel attacking Lauren was unveiled and also the extent of his grooming and abuse towards her.

As he went to attack her again, Lauren pulled open her jacket to unveil a baby bump. She told Joel she is five months pregnant and he is the father of her child.

However, Lauren then told Joel that she doesn’t want him to be involved with their baby. She then managed to flee, with Joel attempting to follow her.

Will Joel track Lauren down?

Lauren revealed she’s five months pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans claim Lauren is ‘faking’ her pregnancy

Despite Lauren revealing she’s five months pregnant and talking positively about becoming a mum, Coronation Street fans aren’t convinced she’s really expecting.

Viewers have come up with a theory in which Lauren is pretending to be pregnant in a bid to seek revenge against Joel for how he has abused her.

One fan wondered: “Is Lauren really pregnant tho or is it part of a revenge plan to expose Joel?!” while a second wrote: “Omg she’s pregnant with Joel’s baby or is she just playing him?”

Others have questioned Lauren’s pregnancy due to her being missing for so long. Fans are wondering how she’s managed to access scans and hospital appointments without being recognised.

“How did Lauren manage to get health treatment for her presumably cracked skull and then register a pregnancy without it coming to police attention that she isn’t dead?” one fan wrote.

A second added: “And another thing with Corrie. It’s just come to my head now. Lauren being pregnant, how did she not get recognised having a scan?” and a third said: “How did Lauren get away after being bashed on the head.. then manage to carry a baby for 5 months on her own?!”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

