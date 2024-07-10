Coronation Street: Lauren and Joel two-hander scenes were sensational, fans praise

Coronation Street fans have been left impressed by the scenes in Tuesday’s episode (July 9), which saw the storyline involving Joel Deering and Lauren Bolton finally explained.

It was revealed back in May that Joel had attacked Lauren before she went missing. She was thought to be dead but turned up at the hospital to visit Roy Cropper in Monday’s episode (July 8), confirming she is alive.

Joel and Lauren came face to face at the hospital and it was finally revealed what’s been going on between the pair.

Here’s everything you need to know about Lauren and Joel’s storyline in Coronation Street.

Coronation Street: Joel’s abuse towards Lauren unveiled

Unanswered questions about Lauren’s disappearance and Joel’s attack were answered in Tuesday’s episode of Coronation Street. The hour-long episode focused on Lauren and Joel, with flashbacks showing how he groomed and abused her before her disappearance.

In the present day, Joel tracked Lauren down at the hospital after spotting her visiting Roy. The duo had a huge showdown in a room at the hospital, with Lauren eventually revealing she is five months pregnant to prevent Joel from attacking her.

She told Joel he is the father but refused to allow him any access to their baby. Lauren then managed to run off before Joel could catch up with her.

Will Joel track Lauren down and will she return to Weatherfield?

Coronation Street fans praise Lauren and Joel scenes

Coronation Street fans were quick to praise Tuesday’s episode. Many were impressed by the flashback scenes starring Lauren and Joel, as well as their showdown in the hospital, which saw the extent of Joel’s abuse towards Lauren unveiled.

Taking to social media, Corrie fans heaped praise on actors Calum Lill and Cait Fitton, who play Joel and Lauren.

“Finally Corrie doing what it does best. Outstanding performances tonight from the characters of Lauren and Joel,” one person wrote on X, while a second fan said: “Great episode of @itvcorrie tonight. I know 99.9% of it was in the hospital but it was well done with Lauren and Joel. What a performance from Cait Fitton.”

A third soap viewer wrote: “Even though the whole story of Lauren after being attacked is ridiculous, the actors who play Joel and Lauren acted amazingly tonight! They really did! Joel is so sinister and he adores Dee-Dee and that’s his downfall.”

A fourth added: “Can every episode of Corrie just be a Joel and Lauren two-parter please? I could watch those two actors sparring all day. They are so incredible. Tonight’s episode was easily the best in ages.”

A final person finished: “True display of talent tonight. The writers may have taken way too long with this storyline but hats off to the two actors playing Joel and Lauren, especially Lauren.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

