Coronation Street: Leanne ‘cult’ storyline end date ‘confirmed’ as Emrhys Cooper signs up for new panto role

Over on Coronation Street at the moment, Toyah has been worried about her sister – Leanne – after seeing her get drawn into Rowan’s Institute.

With Leanne distancing herself further and further away from her loved ones, Rowan’s got Leanne right where he wants her.

Now though, Rowan star Emrhys Cooper has signed up for a new panto role away from the soap. But, what does this mean for Leanne’s ‘cult’ storyline?

The Institute has taken over Leanne’s life (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Leanne and the Institute

Corrie viewers will know that Leanne has become really invested in Institute, choosing seminars over her own family.

Toyah has been really suspicious of the whole idea, and especially of Rowan. In fact, she’s even been pressurised into signing an NDA so that she won’t speak badly about the organisation in the future.

Rowan’s now started to play with Toyah’s mind, even pretending that Leanne was in a motorbike accident. He’s now also caught wind of Toyah and Nick’s affair, now using this to blackmail the pair.

In recent scenes, Leanne left Toyah at the hospital at a time when she needed her the most. Instead of supporting Toyah at her biopsy, Leanne attended an Institute session instead.

She’s now started to encourage Amy Barlow to join the Institute as well, making out that the organisation can really help people deal with their stress…

Emrhys is joining the cast of Snow White (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Leanne ‘cult’ storyline end date in sight?

Well, it looks like Leanne’s ‘cult’ storyline may be drawing to an end as Emrhys Cooper has been announced as Prince Fredrick in the St Helens Theatre Royal’s production of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

This panto stint will run from November 30, 2024 – January 15, 2025, meaning that Emrhys will be away from filming on the soap for two months.

JOIN ED!’S CORONATION STREET CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE LINK HERE

Taking to their Instagram account, St Helens Theatre Royal shared a photo of Emrhys dressed up as the prince.

The page captioned the post: “JUST ANNOUNCED! Isn’t he dreamy?! SWOON! Coronation Street’s Emrhys Cooper stars as Prince Fredrick in our biggest Christmas Pantomime yet, Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs!”

Of course, the character of Rowan could simply be taking a few months break away from the cobbles during this time. But, could Emrhys’ new role hint at the end for Leanne’s ‘cult’ storyline.

If this is the case, and with Corrie filming around six weeks in advance, Leanne and Rowan’s storyline could end around September time or even sooner… But, could we be seeing an exit for Rowan in the coming months?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!