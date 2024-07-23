Fans of Coronation Street have expressed shock and outrage as Leanne Battersby blamed Toyah’s so-called ‘negative’ attitude for her cancer diagnosis.

Last night’s episode saw Toyah learn that, instead of being pregnant, as she had initially suspected, she in fact has ovarian cancer. Making her way back to the street, she told her sister the sad news.

Toyah learned that she is suffering from ovarian cancer (Credit: ITV)

Leanne blames Toyah’s cancer diagnosis on ‘negative energy’

However, Leanne didn’t exactly respond with the sympathy one might expect… instead launching into another hard sell for the Institute.

A slack-jawed Toyah was stunned to hear Toyah tell her that the cancer was probably caused by her negative energy. Stunned by Leanne’s response, Toyah announced that she would be attending all hospital appointments alone.

Both Toyah and Nick were horrified by Leanne’s heartless comments… as were fans.

Deluded Leanne is too far under the Institute’s spell to listen to reason (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans slam ‘lunatic’ Leanne

As the scenes aired, fans took to X to share their thoughts on Leanne’s latest outburst against poor Toyah. And the response was unified in its condemnation.

‘Leanne is off her rocker. Toyah tells her she’s got cancer, and her immediate response was that it’s been caused by bad behaviour and negative energy? Enough. End the storyline and write Battersby out. They’ve turned her into a lunatic sap,’ wrote one disgusted fan.

Leanne is off her rocker. Toyah tells her she’s got cancer, and her immediate response was that it’s been caused by bad behaviour and negative energy? Enough. End the storyline and write Battersby out. They’ve turned her into a lunatic sap. #corrie — Mol (@Molssss_x) July 22, 2024

‘Is Leanne saying that Toyah manifested ovarian cancer?’ asked another, aghast.

Is Leanne saying that Toyah manifested ovarian cancer? #Corrie — Carole ☘️ (@mrscarter22) July 22, 2024

‘I’m sorry I low-key love this institute storyline because as soon as Toyah said she had cancer Leanne immediately went back to rambling about the institute. Hilarious,’ a third said, finding the morbid humour in it.

I’m sorry I low-key love this institute storyline because as soon as Toyah said she had cancer Leanne immediately went back to rambling about the institute. Hilarious #corrie — Matthew (@MatthewMitt6) July 22, 2024

‘Oh here we go again! ‍♀️ knew this dribble would start coming out Leanne’s mouth! shut up you’re not helping!! poor toyah having to listen to that. no wonder she shouted don’t blame her,’ said a fourth.

oh here we go again! ‍♀️ knew this dribble would start coming out Leanne’s mouth! shut up you’re not helping!! poor toyah having to listen to that. no wonder she shouted don’t blame her #corrie — ‍♀️ꪶꪮꫀ,ꪶꫀꪖꫝℂ (@LeahXBarnes) July 23, 2024

Is there any way back for Leanne from the Institute’s influence?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

