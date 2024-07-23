Coronation Street: Mason mustn’t be redeemed, fans beg

Coronation Street bully Mason made his return to the soap last night, prompting fears that the ongoing storyline will attempt to absolve him of his sins in tormenting young Liam Connor.

After his bullying was exposed and Mason attempted to threaten both Liam and Mason into silence, Mason was sentenced to a spell in a young offenders’ institute. Earlier this week, a horrified Liam learned that Mason’s two months are now up – and Mason has been released.

Sympathetic Stu wandered across Mason in the precinct (Credit: ITV)

Mason returns to Weatherfield

It didn’t take long for Mason to re-emerge, with Stu coming across the teen looking particularly battered and bruised – the result of a beating from his brother, allegedly. Apparently not recognising him as the boy who bullied little Liam to the verge of suicide, Stu brought him back to the restaurant for a free meal.

Stu and Yasmeen’s tune soon changed when a horrified Dylan and Sean arrived – and pointed out what he had done.

‘I’m not totally evil, you know,’ Mason said, in his own defence. ‘It all got totally out of hand with Liam. I didn’t want it to go so far, but these other boys were pushing me.’

‘I was just trying to act hard,’ he confessed. ‘If I could go back and change it I would.’

However, to many, Mason’s change of demeanor fell on deaf ears.

Mason made poor Liam’s life a misery (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans reject Mason redemption arc

As the episode aired, fans took to X to react to Mason’s sudden change in attitude. And few had time for Mason’s sob stories.

‘We supposed to be sorry for Mason now,’ remarked one fan, complete with eye-roll emoji.

We supposed to be sorry for Mason now ffs #corrie — demelcy (@demelcy) July 23, 2024

‘Please don’t tell me this show is going to redeem Mason now too?’ sighed another.

Please don’t tell me this show is going to redeem Mason now too?#Corrie pic.twitter.com/9ubMQ1Zn6i — Town and Country Web Soap (@bredrew2) July 22, 2024

‘FYI Corrie I will never care what happens to Mason or warm to him as a character, no matter how much you try to redeem him, didn’t work with Lauren either!’ promised a third.

FYI #Corrie I will never care what happens to Mason or warm to him as a character, no matter how much you try to redeem him, didn’t work with Lauren either !!! — Hutcherson Barlow (@mrsjhutch28) July 22, 2024

‘Oh behave Corrie, we seriously gonna do a Mason redemption arc?’ asked another.

Oh behave Corrie, we seriously gonna do a Mason redemption arc? #Corrie — Darren Pattison (@COOL_D72) July 22, 2024

Is Mason too far gone to be saved?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!