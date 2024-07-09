Coronation Street: Mason mustn’t return to the cobbles, fans beg

Coronation Street fans have insisted Mason Radcliffe must not return to Weatherfield, after it was revealed that the bully is due to be released from the Young Offenders centre very soon.

Mason relentlessly bullied Liam Connor earlier this year, making the teen’s life hell. He also got Dylan Wilson involved, but Dylan eventually testified against Mason in court.

Will Mason return to Coronation Street once he’s released and what will this mean for Dylan and Liam?

Mason relentlessly bullied Liam Connor (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Mason to be released

In Monday’s episode (July 8) of Coronation Street, Maria discovered that bully Mason is soon set to be released from the Young Offenders centre after receiving a letter. Mason wound up serving three months in the centre after threatening Liam with a knife earlier this year.

She headed to the police station to ensure Liam would be protected once Mason is free. However, she was distracted during the meeting after spotting Gary with Sarah.

With Mason’s release date drawing closer, there’s no doubt both Liam and Dylan are feeling nervous.

Will Mason return to Weatherfield?

Will Mason come back to confront Dylan? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans beg Mason not to return to Weatherfield

Coronation Street fans aren’t impressed after hearing Mason is soon set to be released from the Young Offenders centre, having served just three months. Many have taken to social media to beg ITV bosses not to let him return to Weatherfield.

“Now why are they bringing Mason back,” one person said, while a second wrote: “Oh [bleep] please no more of the abysmal Mason.”

A third Corrie fan penned: “If Mason comes back, I’m setting fire to my TV,” and another said: “PLEASE don’t bring back Mason.”

“Mason getting out of prison in a few weeks? Well that wasn’t exactly a long sentence,” a fifth viewer added.

