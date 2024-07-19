Coronation Street: As Mason’s released, is he coming back to the Street?

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Friday, July 19), saw Liam chat to Dylan about Mason Radcliffe’s release following his time inside, clearly worried about what this would mean for them.

At the end of the episode, Sean feared for Dylan after chatting to Stu, especially being concerned since finding out the recent Mason news.

But, as Mason’s released, is he coming back to the cobbles? Or, will he stay away?

Mason’s a free guy (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Mason’s release

Viewers will know that Mason has been spending time in prison following his zombie knife threats and bullying of Liam Connor.

Recently, Maria received a letter in the post to inform her that Mason was due to be released from prison.

This evening, Liam and Dylan sat at the bus stop and spoke about what this would mean for them.

With Sean and Dylan only just finding out about Mason’s release, Liam tried to reassure Dylan that Mason wouldn’t be allowed to anywhere near them.

Later on, Stu turned up at the Rovers after offering Dylan a shift at Speed Daal. He noted that he hadn’t seen Dylan since, with Sean being slightly worried for his son.

Mason will reappear in Weatherfield once more (Credit: ITV)

Is Mason returning to the soap?

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Mason IS returning to the soap after being released.

With Dylan heading to Speed Daal for his shift and nervous about Mason’s release, Stu heads to the precinct.

Whilst there, he finds Mason battered and bruised. But, what has happened to the young lad?

With Mason being told to stay away from Liam and Dylan, it seems that he may not stick to these conditions. But, with Stu’s help, he could actually turn a corner.

Speaking to Metro at the RadioTimes Soap Awards, Luca Toolan teased: “I think anyone can change in the right environment and people around them. All it takes is one person, like Stu for instance, to wrap his arms around him and give that unconditional love which would change him.

“I think the future is promising for Mason and if he’s in that right environment, he will change. Then again, Mason is a very volatile character and explodes easily, so who knows?”

