Yesterday episode of Coronation Street (Wednesday, July 24), saw Nick turn up at the hospital to support Toyah following her latest cancer appointment.

However, someone was there taking a photo of them both hugging. Nick then accused Rowan of being responsible for the image.

Corrie viewers are now begging for Nick and Toyah to become an official couple.

Nick had it out with Rowan (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Nick accused Rowan

This week, Toyah told Nick and Leanne that she wanted to go through her cancer journey alone. She didn’t want them coming to any of her appointments.

However, when Toyah was at the hospital for her latest appointment, Nick turned up to see her. Toyah then thanked him for ignoring her advice and turning up anyway.

Nick then noticed someone taking a photo of them both hugging and accused Rowan of being behind it. He then headed to the Chariot Square Hotel and punched Rowan.

Later on, Rowan and the Institute got into Leanne’s head once more as she admitted that she was going to ‘withdraw with love’ and distance herself from Toyah.

This only cemented Nick’s secret feelings for Toyah after admitting to David that he was ‘falling in love’ with her.

Fans are getting behind the couple (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans call for Nick and Toyah official pairing

With Nick and Toyah having an affair behind Leanne’s back despite trying their hardest to stay away from each other, fans of Corrie have now called for them to get together.

They think that Nick and Toyah would make a much better couple than Nick and Leanne do.

One fan commented: “Nick & Toyah are actually good together.”

A second Corrie viewer added: “Nick and Toyah need to get together soon.”

A third fan shared: “Pls don’t hate me but I kinda like Toyah and Nick.”

Finally, a fourth person finished: “I’m calling it now (and I could be wrong), but I see them being an official couple soon. It’s wrong on so many levels, but they seem to be a better fit together. I’ve never really bought into the whole Nick and Leanne dyad.”

Toyah wants to stay away from Nick (Credit: ITV)

Will Nick and Toyah continue with their affair?

Toyah has told Nick that he needs to focus on Leanne. However, Leanne’s making this very difficult considering that she’s been giving all of her own attention to the Institute rather than to her fiancé.

But, has Nick fallen out of love with Leanne? How long can Nick and Toyah stay away from each other for?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

