Coronation Street: Phil Simmonds spying on Toyah, a new fan theory predicts

A Coronation Street fan has wondered whether rapist Phil Simmonds could have returned to spy on Toyah Battersby. This follows last night’s episode (Wednesday, June 12), which saw ‘a member of the Institute’ spying on Toyah and Nick as they walked down the street.

Recognising the car from earlier that day, Toyah confronted the driver – causing him to speed off.

But was it really an Institute man in the car?

One viewer wondered whether the man in the car could be someone else from Toyah’s past – Phil Simmonds, her rapist and the father of her child.

Who’s in the car? Coronation Street fan suggests it might be Phil

As the episode aired, one Corrie fan took to social media to ask whether Toyah and Nick’s mystery stalker could be someone more familiar than an Institute henchman.

‘Is that fella in the car Toyah’s baby daddy?’ the curious viewer asked, via X.

A bald man with five o’ clock stubble, Toyah’s mystery man bore a resemblance to Phil, but it seems unlikely. Not, however, impossible.

Who was Phil Simmonds?

Phil was the man who raped Toyah – attacking her one night in a dark alleyway. As Toyah didn’t see his face at the time, she wasn’t to know that he was actually her friend, Phil.

After finally identifying Phil as her attacker, Toyah testified and he was arrested. After admitting to his crime, he served ten years in prison – and has not been seen since.

It was recently revealed that Toyah bore Phil’s child, miscarrying and burying the body down the park. With this fact now public knowledge, Rowan and the Institute have attempted to silence Toyah by using her tragic past against her.

But could Phil have also returned to Weatherfield?

