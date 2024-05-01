Coronation Street: Where do you recognise Paul and Gemma’s dad from? Danny Cunningham’s soap past explained

Danny Cunningham arrives in Coronation Street this week, playing Paul and Gemma’s deadbeat dad, Denny.

And if you think you recognise actor Danny from somewhere, you’d be right! He’s been a fixture on our television screens for more than three decades starring in everything from Happy Valley to New Tricks and Waterloo Road.

He’s been in Peak Practice, I’m Alan Partridge, Casualty, Last Tango in Halifax, and The Walk-In.

He’s also been on the big screen in Spike Island and 24 Hour Party People.

Soap fans will recognise him as Connor Cooper from Emmerdale – a mysterious man who was connected to Vinny‘s dad Paul Ashdale.

Or those fans who’ve been watching Corrie for a long time might remember Danny playing another character on Coronation Street, back in 2000.

Danny played Jimmy Sykes – the brother of Linda Sykes (later Linda Baldwin).

So what’s Danny’s story?

Danny Cunningham plays Paul’s dad, Denny (Credit: ITV)

Denny in Coronation Street

Bernie’s horrified when Paul’s interview on Amy Barlow’s radio show leads his estranged dad to track him down. Bernie’s so determined to stop Denny making contact with Paul and Gemma that she fibs and tells him that Paul’s interview was a recording and he’s already passed away.

But Denny’s not about to give up! He follows Bernie up to the flat where he comes face to face with his kids.

It’s not a happy reunion, mind you. Paul reminds Gemma that their dad used to hit him, and it’s clear Bernie’s worried about him showing up.

When Paul has a turn, though, it’s Denny who’s there to help.

Can they rebuild their relationship before it’s too late?

Connor had history with Paul Ashdale (Credit: ITV)

Who was Connor Cooper in Emmerdale?

Danny’s no stranger to playing characters with a bit of a dark side. In 2021 he appeared in Emmerdale as Connor Cooper. Gambling addict Paul Ashdale owed Connor money and Connor wasn’t about to let him off his debt!

But while Connor was nasty, Paul was worse! He was abusive to his son Vinny and had beaten the poor lad to within an inch of his life. And then he’d let everyone believe Connor was to blame.

Liv was on the case, though, and after Paul made Vinny break up with her, she realised there was something off about him. She and Aaron tracked Connor down, wanting revenge.

But Paul managed to manipulate them into letting him have time with Connor – and instead let him escape.

That was the beginning of the end for Paul though. Liv was soon suspicious about what he was up to and discovered the awful truth.

Phew!

Danny Cunningham played trouble maker Jimmy Sykes back in 2000 (Credit: ITV)

Jimmy Sykes in Coronation Street

Linda Sykes was the factory worker who wooed Mike Baldwin and married him, had an affair with his son Mark Redman, and even faked her own death and framed her husband for it. She was trouble!

Linda had three brothers – Dean, Ryan and Jimmy – who were just as troublesome as their sister.

Dean was killed in the Freshco siege, causing brother Ryan – who had been determined to turn over a new leaf – to spiral out of control.

Meanwhile Jimmy – played by Danny Cunningham – was also a bad lad. He caused all sorts of trouble when Linda was getting to know Mike and even attacked the factory owner.

