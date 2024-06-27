Former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas has revealed how a recent return to the original set of the soap had him feeling emotional.

Ryan played Cobbles resident Jason Grimshaw for sixteen years, from 2000 – 2016. Since his time on the soap, he went on to appear in reality TV competitions Celebrity Big Brother, Celebrity Masterchef and Dancing with the Stars.

In 2021, he announced that he was quitting acting – having ‘lost the bug’ for it.

However, a recent visit to the original set of Coronation Street left the star dewy-eyed as he remembered his time on Corrie.

Ryan played Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street for almost sixteen years (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

Ryan Thomas remembers time on Coronation Street

Posting to his Instagram stories, Ryan shared with fans the circumstances behind his Coronation Street return.

‘I got invited to a friend’s 70th in Manchester last week. I had no idea it was going to be in the old medical centre of the original Coronation Street,’ Ryan wrote, sharing a picture from the ‘original’ Corrie set.

Located in the Granada Studios from 1982 – 2004, the famous set was rebuilt in Trafford as part of the MediaCity UK site where the soap is now filmed.

Ryan has since quit acting (Credit: YouTube)

‘This is where the most important time of my life all started. Makes me emotional coming back here. I would not be where I am today without this magical place growing up,’ he said.

In a follow-up story, he also shared pictures of himself pointing at No.11, where Jason lived. He then shared a picture of the building where he first auditioned for the role.

‘Top of this building is where I did my audition for Jason… now the new Soho House in Manchester,’ he said.

Phelan convinced Jason he had to leave Coronation Street for his own safety (Credit: ITV/YouTube)

What happened to Jason Grimshaw on Coronation Street?

Builder Jason left the street in 2016, starting a new life in Thailand. This came as his mother entered a relationship with murderous Pat Phelan.

Jason left Weatherfield amid an ongoing scandal which saw Phelan frame his dad, Tony, for murder. Phelan’s lies convinced Jason that he needed to leave for his own safety.

He never returned to the street, even after Pat’s death.

