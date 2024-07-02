Coronation Street: Sally disgusts fans with tasteless comment about the late Maxine Peacock: ‘Shame on you, Sally!’

During last night’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, July 1), Sally and Tim attended the unveiling of Tommy Orpington’s bust.

Steve and Cassie had succeeded with their revenge plot though and had swapped the bust for a scrawl on a football instead.

Corrie fans have now been left horrified by a comment Sally made about the whole situation though.

Sally and Tim betrayed Steve (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Sally and Tim attended Tommy O’s unveiling

Steve had it in his head that his friends would be surprising him with a birthday party for his 50th last night.

However, he ended up celebrating at a rather dire get together with Cassie, Rita, Ken and Brian instead.

Cassie then drove Steve to the unveiling of Tommy O’s statue after finding out that Sally and Tim were there instead of at his party.

The pair then swapped Tommy O’s bust for a scribble of a football, with Tommy being left humiliated by the whole ordeal.

After the event, Sally suggested to Tim that she might like an MBE or even a statue of herself put up on the Street.

When Tim wondered where it would go, Sally then suggested removing Maxine Peacock’s bench to make room for it.

Fans weren’t happy with Sally’s disrespect (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans livid with Sally over insensitive comment

With Sally making such an insensitive comment about Maxine Peacock’s memory bench, fans have now blasted Sally for stooping so low.

One fan complained: “Get rid of Maxine’s bench?! Shame on you Sally!”

Another viewer added: “Not Sally mentioning to possibly get rid of Maxine’s bench.”

A third Corrie viewer exclaimed: “Don’t you dare get rid of Maxine’s bench, Sally!”

Maxine’s death will forever be memorable (Credit: ITV)

Maxine Peacock’s death on Corrie

Maxine Peacock died in 2003 at the hands of Richard Hillman.

The wife of Ashley Peacock, Maxine was caught in the crossfire of killer Richard Hillman’s plot to murder Emily Bishop.

Maxine walked in on Richard trying to kill babysitter Emily and ended up getting beaten to her death with a crowbar.

Hillman’s iconic ‘You should’ve stayed at the party, Maxine’ will forever be instilled in the minds of Corrie fans.

