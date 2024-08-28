Coronation Street releases drama-filled September promo as it teases Paul’s death and Joel’s comeuppance

The ITV soap Coronation Street has released a dramatic promo trailer for September with hints of Paul’s death and Joel’s crimes finally revealed.

Billy realises his time with Paul is coming to an end and decides to make the most of their short time together and viewers are set to see an emotional goodbye between the partners.

Corrie has now released a dramatic new promo video to tease what’s to come next month on the cobbles.

Billy and Paul are set to bid an emotional goodbye to one another (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street releases new promo for September

Corrie writers emphasise that time is running out for Weatherfield residents, with Paul’s battle with Motor Neurone Disease coming to an end and Joel’s wicked crimes being unfolded by the police.

Joel has spent months grooming Lauren and even got her pregnant. He then attempted to terminate her baby without her knowing. It looks like his schemes are coming to an end as Dee-Dee and DS Swain pair up to expose his lies.

Elsewhere, Summer and Bernie are forced to take on the role of Paul’s carers as Billy attempts to reunite with his love before his tragic passing.

All this and more is set to hit our screens over the next month.

Paul is rushed to the hospital without Billy (Credit: ITV)

Paul’s emotional goodbye

Meanwhile, Paul seems all too aware that his time on earth is coming to an end. Feeling emotional, Billy tries to face reality with a brave face.

Things quickly turn desperate when Paul is rushed to hospital when left alone with Summer and Bernie. They inform Billy as he is away and busy, but needs to get back to his love.

A frantic rush ensues to make sure Billy can say his final goodbye before it’s too late.

Will Billy make it in time? Will Gemma and Kit be by his side?

Joel gets exposed

Elsewhere on the cobbles, DS Swain and Dee-Dee continue to work together to try and take Joel down. While DS Swain wasn’t sure there was enough evidence, it appears the mastermind is due to be taken down.

However, Joel plots a web of lies to cover and escape his crimes. Feeling sure of himself, Joel relaxes in his freedom.

Dee-Dee faces a complex emotional battle as she attempts to uncover her fiancé’s perversions.

Will she have the strength to bring justice for Lauren and the other girls?

Nick and Toyah try to keep their affair a secret (Credit: ITV)

Nick’s dirty secret

Nick joins his neighbours on borrowed time following the return of his fiancée Leanne. She’s happy to be reunited with her love, but how will Toyah feel now they can’t act on their affair?

With both of Nick’s lovers in close proximity, as a result, he attempts to keep his secret relationship with Toyah under-wraps. The atmosphere remains tense with Sam in the middle of everything.

Knowing the consequences of his actions, can Nick keep his secret? Will he and Toyah continue in private?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

