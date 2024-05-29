Coronation Street ‘sets up’ DS Swain and Carla romance – and fans are here for it

Yesterday’s special episode of Coronation Street (Tuesday, May 28), focused on DS Swain and Carla as Lauren’s murder mystery storyline reaches its peak.

During the episode, Carla supported an upset DS Swain over the grief of her partner, Becky.

Corrie fans have been left thrilled after spotting chemistry between the Weatherfield detective and factory boss.

Carla tried to be a friend to Lisa (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla comforted DS Swain

Yesterday on the cobbles, DS Swain asked Carla questions about why she really fell out with Roy.

Carla had visited her at the station and had handed her back her police pass but failed to get any more help with Roy’s case.

Later on, after overhearing DS Swain having an argument on the phone with her teenage daughter, Carla got into DS Swain’s car and provided her with some support.

As Lisa Swain explained that her daughter was grieving her other mother – Becky – Carla also opened up to her about losing someone she loved – Liam.

As Lisa broke down in tears, she mentioned that her daughter wasn’t ready to move out of their home but she was.

Swain later went to speak to Roy about Bobby’s statement, before arresting Bobby in the Street.

She decided not to arrest Carla though, explaining that everything she was doing was to make the world safer for her daughter.

Fans have spotted a spark (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans ship Carla and Swain together

With Vicky Myers recently revealing that DS Swain is set to develop a female love interest on the Street, fans reckon that this will be Carla after watching last night’s scenes – and they’re over the moon with the idea.

One fan wrote: “There’s so much sexual tension between Carla and DS Swain and I’m so here for it.”

Another person shared: “The seed has been sown for Carla and Swain to get together.”

A third fan added: “Low-key here for Carla and DS Swain I can’t lie x”

A fourth person wondered: “I’m so happy with the DS Swain and Carla scenes tonight. Swarla stans, how we feeling?

A fifth viewer contributed: “The chemistry that Carla and Swain have is off the charts.”

Carla helps Swain out later this week (Credit: ITV)

Will DS Swain and Carla get together?

Despite everything that’s gone on with Roy recently, Carla forms a friendship with DS Swain this week as she offers her daughter some work experience at the factory.

But, is this the start of a future romance for the pair? Or, will they just remain friends?

