Coronation Street: Simon Barlow killed Lauren while drunk, a new fan theory predicts

Recently on Coronation Street, Simon Barlow has been drinking quite a lot which means that he’s also been getting a lot of hangovers.

With Leanne off on her retreat with the Institute, Toyah and Nick have had to look after him.

A new fan theory for the soap now reckons that a drunk Simon could be behind Lauren Bolton’s death…

Nick and Toyah have been worried about Simon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Simon’s been drinking

Viewers will know that Simon’s been struggling since Peter moved away from Weatherfield, turning to drink.

With Leanne now away on an Institute retreat, Simon has been missing his shifts at the Bistro and has instead been drinking more and more.

After spewing all over Tim’s cab and ditching him without paying, Nick and Toyah soon went searching for Simon and found him napping on a bench at the precinct.

A group of lads had approached him and were trying to steal his wallet when Nick and Toyah brought him home.

They both then worried about the direction that Simon was heading in, with Nick doing everything to reach Leanne but failing to get in contact her.

Lauren’s murder remains a mystery (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fan theory: Simon killed Lauren?

Fans of Corrie will be aware of Lauren Bolton’s disappearance, with the teenager being presumed dead by Weatherfield police.

Now, one fan thinks that Simon could’ve killed Lauren when he was drunk…

One fan said: “Just putting it out there… but I think Simon Barlow killed Lauren whilst drunk and therefore can’t remember what he did.”

But, could this theory actually be true? Did Simon kill Lauren Bolton?

Lauren’s killer will be unmasked (Credit: ITV)

Lauren’s killer revealed

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Lauren’s killer will finally be revealed to viewers as both Nathan and Bobby are arrested.

But, are the police onto something? Or, is the killer someone else completely? Could Simon know what happened to Lauren?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

