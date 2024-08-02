Fans of Coronation Street have devised a revolutionary new way of returning the soap opera to its former glory – demanding that the broadcaster reduce the number of episodes per week.

Frustrated viewers have linked a perceived drop in quality to the increased episode count in recent years.

Corrie used to air three times a week, in half-hour intervals. As of September 2022, the show moved to three one-hour episodes a week, airing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

And, according to fans, it hasn’t been the same since.

Each episode of Corrie is now an hour long (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans have had enough of long episodes

Fans shared their plan to make Coronation Street great again in a Reddit thread yesterday (Thursday, August 1). Some suggested that the broadcaster could reduce the length – and perhaps number – of episodes per week.

“Each time Corrie has reduced its episode count, it’s gotten worse. 6 episodes is too much, they need to go to four episodes a week imo. More time can be spent on things, leading to a better show,” wrote one fan.

“3x 30 minutes a week is enough to be honest,” said another.

“I was thinking this the other day. I miss the 30 mins episodes, 4 would be just right. It takes up too much of my time,” said a third.

Viewers have argued that producers save longer episodes for special occasions… like Paul’s big outing last week (Credit: ITV)

Corrie viewers slam hour-long ‘chores’

As ITV announced plans to make episodes available on ITVX player from 7am during the week, debate raged on about what the optimum amount of Corrie actually is.

“I agree, 3x 30 min episodes per week and a much smaller cast! I’ve been desperately pleading for this for a while,” agreed another.

“I liked it better when the episodes were 30 minutes long and they saved hour long episodes for the end of major storylines. It made it exciting and it was something to look forward to. Nowadays sitting through an hour long episode feels like a chore,” wrote a fifth.

Would you like to see Corrie to reduce its hours?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

