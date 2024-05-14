Coronation Street spoilers: Abi in the firing line as Corey Brent makes a shock return and a sex tape of her is leaked

Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Abi Webster has a shock in store when Corey Brent makes his sudden return – and a sex tape of her is cruelly leaked.

Footballer Corey is currently in prison serving time for the murder of Seb Franklin. But as Abi rages at a documentary about Corey’s footballing prowess, she is also horrified to find that someone has shared a sex video of her online.

Are the two things connected? And what will Abi do about both of them?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Abi’s furious to see murderous Corey on TV (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Corey’s on the box

While watching TV, Abi is horrified to hear a presenter singing the praises of Corey Brent and his football prowess. She is disgusted when Kevin reveals that Corey is playing for his prison football team.

Having watched a documentary which paints Corey as a hero, Abi is furious.

Abi and Nina demand that the documentary be scrapped (Credit: ITV)

Afterwards, Abi heads to the TV company responsible for the documentary. Nina, Seb’s former girlfriend who was also attacked, is with her. They barge their way into the producer’s office, demanding answers. But will they get any?

Later, Nina and Abi take comfort from the supportive comments on the Gazette website. They’re pleased to see that a petition has been started demanding that the documentary be scrapped.

Dean wants money from Abi (Credit: ITV)

Horrifying news as Dean returns

In what proves to be a difficult week for Abi her next challenge comes when drug dealer Dean calls at the garage. He tells her that he’s hit a bad patch and needs her help. As Abi sends him packing, Cassie watches on.

Meanwhile, it’s all going on for Abi when in the office, Tyrone opens an email – and is horrified by its contents. He tells Abi that someone has e-mailed in a sex tape featuring her.

Cassie’s all ears (Credit: ITV)

Abi’s horrified to see that someone has also uploaded the sex video to other websites. She storms off to fix it, thinking she knows exactly who’s responsible.

Cassie later tells Kevin that she saw Abi arguing with Dean the drug dealer shortly before the video was released – and then overheard her arranging to hand over cash.

Abi confronts Dean (Credit: ITV)

Abi hits back

Later, Abi meets Dean. Brandishing a wrench, she accuses him of making the sex tape.

Dean tells her that has no idea what she’s talking about. Still livid, Abi doesn’t believe him.

Was Dean responsible for leaking Abi’s sex tape? (Credit: ITV)

Kevin arrives and tells Abi to drop the wrench. As the police take Dean in for questioning, Abi learns that someone has uploaded four more videos.

However, as she studies the footage Abi realises that it’s not actually her – the videos are all deep fakes.

So who is doing this to her? Is it Dean? Or is it somehow connected to imprisoned Corey? What will Abi do about it?

