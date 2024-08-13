Coronation Street spoilers: Alina held hostage as she’s confronted over court case

In Coronation Street spoilers, a thug holds Alina Pop hostage in her hotel room as she prepares to testify against the people traffickers in her human trafficking case. This comes amid Alina’s return to Weatherfield, setting the cat among the pigeons for Fiz and Tyrone.

And with Alina back on the scene, tensions are high in the Dobbs household – especially when Tyrone reveals that he’d like Alina and Dorin to move to Weatherfield permanently. Fiz is horrified as Tyrone researches how he might move his new family on to the street.

And, as Alina fears that she’s being watched, a terrifying thug breaks into her room, issuing a menacing threat. Will he hurt Alina?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Ruby and Hope get to know their little brother (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Alina’s feeling paranoid

As Ruby makes a fuss of brother Dorin, Ruby wants nothing to do with their newfound sibling. Meanwhile, Alina starts receiving a series of menacing phone calls.

She suspects that it’s the people trafficking gang, attempting to intimidate her. However, Tyrone suggests that Hope might be behind the calls.

Hope is furious, and denies any involvement in the calls. So, who’s been ringing Alina?

Fiz is horrified to learn that Tyrone wants to keep Alina around (Credit: ITV)

Tyrone’s new plans upset Fiz

Meanwhile, when Tyrone admits that he paid Adam for a consultation about Dorin, Fiz is left fuming. Her anger turns to horror when he reveals that he wants Alina and Dorin to move to Weatherfield permanently, so he can get to know his son.

She worries that Tyrone spending time with Alina could reignite the couple’s passion. And, as Alina arrives at No.9 with Dorin, she tells him how she fears that she’s being watched.

Is Alina in danger?

A menacing thug demands Alina’s silence (Credit: ITV)

Trouble for Alina

In her hotel room, Alina readies herself for court. Just then, a thug from the bar forces his way into her room.

He threatens her against giving evidence in court.

What will Alina do?

