Coronation Street spoilers: Alina returns and faces Fiz and Tyrone

In Coronation Street spoilers, Alina Pop returns to Weatherfield – and quickly runs into Fiz Stape. Matters are complicated when Cassie gets involved, putting Tyrone on an unexpected collision course with his ex.

How will Tyrone and Fiz react to Alina’s sudden return into their lives? And what is Alina doing back on the street anyway?

Meanwhile, Hope dumps Sam – and makes plans for her future with Jack. How will her family react when she makes preparations to bed her new man?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Fiz is horrified when she sees Alina Pop again (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Alina pops up again

Fiz despairs when Hope suddenly dumps Sam – having developed an attraction to Jack. She’s soon distracted, however, when she bumps into Alina Pop in Fresco’s car park.

Alina tells her that she’s been called in as a witness for a trial. Fiz is floored – but will she tell Tyrone that his ex is back in town?

Alina tells Fiz that she’s been called for a witness in a trial (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Hope visits Doctor Gadass and tells her that she wants to go on the pill. The doctor gives Hope some condoms and tells her to talk to her family. Will Hope take the doctor’s advice?

Will Fiz tell Tyrone that Alina is back on the scene? (Credit: ITV)

Cassie gets involved

The next day, Cassie is shocked when she recognises a customer’s name an airport booking – Alina Pop, Tyrone’s ex.

Taking Steve’s cab, she helps Alina into the car. She then drives Alina straight to the street to see Tyrone.

Cassie decides to put her oar in (Credit: ITV)

When Cassie drives her back onto Coronation Street, Alina is furious to realise that she’s been tricked by Cassie.

Will Alina go to see Tyrone – and how will he react?

Viewers will also remember Alina was pregnant with Tyrone’s baby when she left Weatherfield. Is his child about to walk into his life? And how will that affect his marriage to Fiz?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!