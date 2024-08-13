Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee confronts Joel as she makes a discovery over his lies

In Coronation Street spoilers, Dee-Dee Bailey finally confronts Joel Deering after learning that he’s been lying to her. After doing some investigation into the bracelet he gave to Maeve, Dee-Dee learns that duplicitous Joel has been lying about more than just jewellery.

Then, as she talks to Lauren, a chance comment leaves Dee-Dee even more convinced that Joel is hiding something. Deciding to confront Joel, Dee-Dee demands answers from her fiancé.

But, as Dee-Dee confronts Joel over his dishonesties, he once again attempts to lie his way out of the situation. Will Dee-Dee learn the whole truth about Joel’s terrifying past?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Lauren tells Dee-Dee that she plans on moving to Belfast soon (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee puts two and two together

Dee-Dee looks up the jewellers where Joel told her that he’d bought Maeve’s bracelet from. As she looks at other items that are worth £300, she is shocked at what she finds.

Later, Dee-Dee visits Lauren in hospital. Lauren tells her that she’ll soon be moving to Belfast. Having seen a notification on Joel’s laptop pertaining to Belfast airport, Dee-Dee hides her shock.

Afterwards, she points out the coincidence to Joel, who doubles down on his lies.

Determined to get to the bottom of Joel’s dishonesty, Dee-Dee decides to follow him. But what will she find?

Dee-Dee confronts Joel (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee demands the truth

Having followed Joel, Dee-Dee confronts Joel over her findings. But, as he attempts to spin the situation, Dee-Dee is left stunned at his complete audacity.

What fresh lies will Joel tell her next?

Dee-Dee talks to Emily (Credit: ITV)

Emily pays a visit

Later, having been summoned there by Dee-Dee, Joel’s ex-wife, Emily, pays a visit to the solicitors’ office. Dee-Dee steels herself for a tough conversation.

What will she tell Emily?

