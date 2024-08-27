Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee continues to hunt for dirt on Joel as Carla accuses him in public

In Coronation Street spoilers, Dee-Dee Bailey continues to dig for dirt on evil Joel Deering. Meanwhile, Carla outs him for his crimes when she spots him out and about at a fancy hotel meeting. Storming over, she accuses him of trying to kill Lauren.

How will Joel react?

This comes as the net tightens around Joel, with Dee-Dee looking into his dark past and DS Swain determined to bring him down. But, with a lack of evidence to convict, the race is on to expose Joel’s crimes before he can strike again.

What will Dee-Dee find?

Read upcoming Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Dee-Dee investigates Joel’s past (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee digs for dirt

Visiting Lauren in hospital, Joel sees Dee-Dee there too. After his latest round of threats, Lauren reports him to DS Swain.

Meanwhile, Dee-Dee learns that Joel used to work for a firm which specialised in helping vulnerable, young people.

What dirt will Dee-Dee’s digging uncover?

Carla’s friendship with DS Swain continues to blossom (Credit: ITV)

DS Swain and Carla grow close

Elsewhere, DS Swain is distracted while Betsy attempts to open up to her mum about Mason’s latest threats. She is preoccupied when her phone rings, and Betsy storms out as she takes the call.

In the factory, Carla assures Betsy that her mum loves her. She implores Betsy to cut her mum some slack and make amends.

Meanwhile, at the station, DS Swain quizzes Kit over the evidence planted on Nathan.

What will Kit tell her?

Carla takes on Joel (Credit: ITV)

Carla exposes the truth about Joel

Having confided in Carla over her frustrations with Betsy, Lisa Swain and Carla grow closer. And, as she meets up with a potential supplier at the Chariot hotel, Carla notices Joel’s arrival.

Once her meeting has finished, Carla walks over to Joel’s table and tells everyone that he’s a woman-beater who attempted to murder Lauren Bolton.

How will Joel react?

