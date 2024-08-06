Coronation Street spoilers: The evidence begins to stack up against Joel as Dee-Dee starts to piece things together

In Coronation Street spoilers, Dee-Dee Bailey begins to grow suspicious of Joel Deering after discovering mounting evidence of his dodgy behaviour. She begins to wonder whether Joel is hiding something, suspecting him of having an affair.

The truth, of course, is far more sinister – with Joel having groomed teenage Lauren Bolton, tried to kill her, gotten her pregnant and then tried to do away with the baby too by inducing early labour. And, as Dee-Dee begins to investigate Joel’s presumed infidelity, the evidence stacks up.

But evidence of what exactly? Will Dee-Dee discover Joel’s horrifying secret?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Dee-Dee questions Joel over a worrying message on his computer (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Dee-Dee grows suspicious.

Dee-Dee spots a notification on Joel’s laptop, asking him to rate his experience at Belfast Airport. Curious, she quizzes him over the message.

Joel tells her that he was meant to go for work, but it got cancelled. Dee-Dee takes in his answer, dubious.

Is Dee-Dee onto Joel’s lies at last?

Suspicious Dee-Dee lets herself into Joel’s flat (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee does some digging

Later on, Dee-Dee gives Emily a fairy charm for Maeve’s bracelet, and suggests that she might like to be a flower girl at their wedding. She is stunned when Emily reveals that Maeve doesn’t have a charm bracelet.

She warns her to be careful, as Joel is still paying rent on his old flat. Taking in the information, Dee-Dee is both confused and concerned.

What will Dee-Dee find in Joel’s flat? (Credit: ITV)

Heading home, she opens Joel’s briefcase and opens it to find a set of keys inside. Later, she lets herself into Joel’s flat and begins searching through the cupboards – convinced that he has been having an affair.

But will she turn up far more than she had bargained for in her investigation? Is Joel about to get caught out?

