Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as the Institute becomes too much for Amy

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Amy is convinced by Leanne to attend a malware session but the Institute’s methods soon become too much for her to handle.

Elsewhere, DS Swain questions Joel but doesn’t have enough evidence against him, letting him go.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Betsy frames Mason

Dylan tenses when Mason comes into the cafe. He overhears Mason telling Betsy that he’s saving up to rent nearby. Betsy persuades Mason to forget his shift at Speed Daal. She invites him back to her house, as her mum is at work and they’ll have the house to themselves.

Later in the week, Mason won’t commit to hanging out with Betsy again. She ends their romance. However, when Mason later spots Betsy chatting to Dylan, he is annoyed. He tells them they deserve each other, but Dylan insists they are not an item.

Betsy then makes a point of kissing Dylan, knowing Mason is watching. She later calls at Speed Daal and admits to Mason she was hoping to make him jealous. Mason says he isn’t interested. Annoyed, Betsy seeks revenge.

She takes a customer’s purse and slips it into Mason’s jacket. After the customer lashes out at Stu and Yasmeen, Mason realises Betsy has set him up.

How will Mason react to Betsy’s actions?

2. Beth finds Kit with Sid

Next week, Beth is furious to find Sid selling their knock-off t-shirts in the precinct and keeping all the profits for himself. Beth secretly watches Sid. She is taken aback when Kit arrives to chat to him.

Later in the week, Kit hands Beth some cash and says he wants her to leave Weatherfield by the end of the week. He threatens to end Craig’s career.

Craig quizzes Sid about his dealings with Beth but he doesn’t confess. Once Craig is gone, Sid calls Kit to warn him.

3. Kirk’s proposal

Love is in the air for Kirk and Beth this week. Kirk plans a romantic proposal for Beth involving Peanut. Kirk tells Beth he cannot live without her. Peanut arrives wearing a neckerchief saying ‘Marry me?’

With Kit’s blackmail on her mind, will Beth agree to marry Kirk?

4. Toyah and Nick

Nick and Toyah plan to make the most of their last day together. The pair’s plans are soon ruined when Leanne and Sam return home early. What will they find upon their return?

5. The Institute becomes too much for Amy

Leanne tells Rowan that Amy is doing an upload and is reconsidering investing in the resource centre. He urges Leanne to convince Nick to do the same.

At Amy’s upload session, Leanne encourages her to relive her trauma in order to get rid of any negativity. As Amy shares all, Leanne is stunned to see Rowan filming the session.

Amy later chats to Ken about investing her inheritance, but Ken is not keen on the idea. Later in the week, Amy takes part in a malware session. She is horrified when the other members begin throwing insults at her.

Leanne continues to reassure Amy, saying it will all be worth it in the end. It all becomes too much for Amy, who runs out of the session. Elsewhere, Tracy and Nick team up to confront Rowan at the Chariot Square Hotel. They are determined to unmask him.

6. Lauren bumps into Joel

Lauren heads off to visit Frankie. She is horrified when she comes face to face with Joel in the hospital. Joel is freed after DI Costello informs Lisa they don’t have enough evidence against him. He wastes no time in heading to the hospital. What does Joel want?

7. Tracy takes on the Institute

Following Amy’s interest in joining the Institute, Tracy is not happy. Tracy spray paints the word ‘THIEVES’ on the Bistro. She then tells Leanne she is taking the story to the Gazette.

Rowan urges Leanne to persuade Amy to call off her attack. He points out that as senior management, Leanne’s loyalty to the Institute takes priority over her relationship with Amy. What will Leanne choose?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

