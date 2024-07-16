Our Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Nick goes to have it out with Rowan after being photographed hugging Toyah after her hospital appointment.

Elsewhere, Paul deteriorates as he tries to enjoy one last day of freedom in a special episode of the soap.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Nick sees red

Toyah attends a hospital appointment alone, angered about Leanne’s naivety regarding the Institute. However, Nick then surprisingly turns up to accompany her into the appointment.

One more hospital trip later, Nick hugs Toyah but the pair are soon photographed by someone. Nick is adamant that Rowan was behind the photo. He’s desperate to have it out with him. But, how will the confrontation go down?

2. A special episode sees Paul deteriorate

Paul arranges a family gathering in which he plays a pre-recorded message revealing that he’s dying and can’t deal with it any longer. He needs his mum now more than he ever has before.

With Gemma revealing that someone’s coming round to view No.5, Summer’s intrigued when she sees Kit head inside the house with an estate agent.

Meanwhile, Paul is given the news that he can longer leave the flat as the stairlift is too much of a danger to him. Billy then promises his husband that he can have one last day out and do whatever he fancies.

In a special episode of the soap, viewers will then see Paul’s speech worsen as he tries to enjoy one last day of freedom. Emotions are high as Billy takes Paul on a day out, doing everything he loves for one last time.

3. Stu finds Mason beaten up

Dylan turns up for work at Speed Daal but is clearly anxious over Mason’s release. It isn’t long before Stu then bumps into Mason at the precinct, finding him in a battered state. What’s happened?

4. Jack asks Debbie to keep a secret

With Abi returning home from Essex, she wants to put Stefan behind her. However, Jack later confesses to Debbie that he’s being bullied over the videos of Abi.

Debbie informs him that the videos are deep fakes, as Jack asks her to keep the fact he knows about the videos a secret from Kevin and Abi. Debbie’s not impressed when she later sees Stefan turn up at the hotel… Will she have it out with him?

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2024 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!