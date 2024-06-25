Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Toyah receives some huge hospital news

Coronation Street spoilers for next week see Toyah complain of bad stomach pains and end up in hospital with Leanne and Nick by her side.

Elsewhere, Steve and Cassie team up to get revenge on Tommy Orpington.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Toyah’s hospital news

Toyah’s disgusted when she finds Leanne showing Amy an Institute video to help relieve her stress. When she finds out that she’s considering investing, her anger worsens.

Later on, Toyah tells Nick that she has really bad stomach pains as Nick finds her on the floor in agony. Leanne and Nick then accompany Toyah at the hospital as the doctor drops a huge bombshell on them.

With Toyah, Leanne and Nick struggling to process the news, the doctor soon gives Toyah some more information that leaves her even more overwhelmed. But, what’s wrong with Toyah? And, can Leanne and Nick support her through it?

2. Cassie and Steve want revenge

Steve’s devastated when he finds out that Sally and Tim have ditched his birthday celebrations to attend the unveiling of Tommy O’s bust.

Cassie then offers to drive Steve to the party to have it out with his friends. As they arrive, they then conjure up a way to get revenge on Tommy O… After Cassie and Steve’s meddling, Steve tries to rope Tim in to help cover his tracks.

However, Debbie soon finds out what they’ve been up to. How will Steve explain himself to Debbie?

3. Gemma and Paul discover their secret sibling

Bernie waits to meet up with Kit to talk about how they’ll tell the twins about his true identity. However, she has no idea that Kit is currently telling his siblings the truth at the flat.

Bernie’s left feeling disheartened when she confides in Dev about he struggle she’s facing in getting her children together. But, can anything be done to help them bond?

4. Nina tries to help Roy

Nina, Shona and Evelyn team up to conjure up a plan to cheer Roy up. They soon pretend that Shona’s called in sick so that Roy will leave the flat and return to work.

In a desperate measure to help Roy, Nina sets of the smoke alarm as Roy puts on his pinny. The plan works and Roy agrees to return back to work.

5. Shona and Bethany investigate

Bethany shows the company credit card statement from Lazaret to Shona who soon picks up on a supermarket transaction.

Shona then suggests that it might have been a ‘click and collect,’ hoping that there’s CCTV footage. Will Bethany capture the culprit?

6. DS Swain is onto Sarah

DS Swain does some digging and realises that someone paid Nathan hush money to drop the case, as Kit informs Sarah about the investigation.

At the police station, DS Swain questions Sarah and asks her if she bought Nathan’s silence for the attack. Will Sarah fess up?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

