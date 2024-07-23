Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Abi is questioned over Stefan arson

Our Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Abi and Kevin are both questioned by the police over a fire that has broken out in Stefan’s office.

Elsewhere, Joel struggles to balance his double life as he’s forced to take his daughter with him to tend to Lauren.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers for next week.

1. Abi’s a prime suspect in Stefan fire case

Stefan asks Kevin to meet him in a bid to make peace. However, Jack answers the door to him and lets him in whilst home alone – having no idea who he is.

Later on, Abi and Kevin see an online news report and realise that a fire has broken out in Stefan’s flat.

With Abi saying that Stefan ‘had it coming,’ DS Swain soon turns up to question both Abi and Kevin over the fire. She has doorbell evidence of Abi being at Stefan’s house.

Abi’s upset that Kevin thinks that she was behind the fire. Later on, DS Swain arrests and charges the person behind the arson attack. But, who did it?

2. Leanne’s jealous of Amy

With Amy getting ready to go on her Institute retreat, Leanne becomes jealous of Amy for getting all of Rowan’s attention. Later on, Rowan blackmails Nick and demands that he pays him £20k investment in exchange for not reporting him for assault. Will Nick pay up?

3. Joel struggles to balance his double life

Joel tells Dee-Dee about his costly divorce and encourages her to be careful with their money. He then looks after Maeve but is forced to bring her with him when Lauren contacts him about there being a leak at the flat.

Joel later panics when he realises that Dee-Dee has intercepted his delivery, addressed to “E. Smith.”

Joel promises Dee-Dee that she’ll soon have his full attention, whilst also informing Lauren that she’ll be off to Ireland soon. However, as Lauren’s mugged at the precinct, Joel plans a way to get rid of Lauren for good.

Max soon goes to see Lauren at the flat but finds her in a state, worried that she’s going to lose the baby after experiencing stomach pains. Will Lauren and the baby be okay?

4. Beth deals with a disaster

Beth secretly gives Betsy her wages from their counterfeit t-shirt scheme, whilst also telling Craig to hide an envelope of money for her.

With Beth wanting to surprise Kirk with a wedding, Betsy suggests doing more counterfeit work so that she can afford the wedding venue she wants. However, when Kirk accidentally loads their t-shirts onto the delivery van, can Beth get to them before Carla rumbles their betrayal?

