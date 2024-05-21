Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Lauren’s killer is finally revealed

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Lauren Bolton’s killer is finally revealed to viewers as both Nathan and Bobby are arrested.

As Sarah plants evidence in Nathan’s van that could incriminate him, is he the real killer?

All this and more in next week’s Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Sarah tries to plant evidence

Sarah and Bethany both head to the police station to report Nathan for breaching his license terms. However, Bethany’s taken aback when Nathan’s van goes past her.

With Bethany wanting to leave the Street to get away from Nathan, Sarah visits Nathan and reminds him about the deal… he accepted £10k in exchange for leaving Weatherfield.

With Nathan failing to take Sarah seriously, Sarah finds a hair bobble of Lauren’s at the Platts and intends to plant it in Nathan’s van.

Kit rumbles Sarah’s plan though and confronts her over it. He then tells her that she must leave the investigation to the police before covering for her when one of Lauren’s hairs is found in the van…

2. Bobby’s arrested

With Nina telling Bobby and Carla that Roy’s trial date will be announced soon, DS Swain questions Carla on her falling out with Roy.

Failing to get any info out of Carla, DS Swain then asks Roy if the fallout was due to Bobby’s statement. She soon arrests Bobby on suspicious of perverting the course of justice.

DS Swain then has a word with Carla and warns her that Bobby’s lies could make things worse for Roy. Finding out that Bobby’s been arrested, Dee-Dee fears that nothing more can be done to help Roy. Is she right?

3. Griff threatens to kill Roy

Roy looks to be in trouble as the book he was reading lies on the floor, destroyed. With Griff entering Roy’s cell, he then teams up with Roscoe and asks him to get Roy to go to the prison library.

Whilst Roy is there, Griff waits for him to return in his cell. Griff’s desperate for answers as he threatens Roy with a weapon. He wants to know where Lauren’s body is.

Roy won’t give Griff the answers he wants though, failing to say that he murdered Lauren. Having had enough, Griff then holds a knife to Roy.

Threatening to kill him, Griff tells Roy to say his last words before he kills him. Will Griff really end Roy’s life? Or, is he just making a really horrible threat?

4. Things don’t look good for Nathan

Kit goes through Nathan’s van and finds some USB sticks. He then arrests him on suspicion of breaching his sexual harm prevention order.

Joel represents Nathan as he’s taken to the police station to be interviewed by DS Swain and Kit. Meanwhile, Sarah reveals her plan to set Nathan up to an outraged Daniel. He promises to keep quiet though.

Dee-Dee’s not happy when she finds out that Joel’s taken on Nathan’s case as Nathan assures Joel that he’s innocent. Although, he’s not happy when he realises that his alibi has fallen through…

He then tells Joel that Sarah may have planted Lauren’s hair in his van. Will Sarah get into major trouble? Meanwhile… viewers find out who really killed Lauren…

5. Bethany meets up with Ellie

Hoping that Nathan really is Lauren’s killer, Daniel and Bethany get in touch with Nicky in a bid to get more evidence on him.

Bethany then meets up with Ellie and shows her a photo of Nathan after listening to her tell her account of a client who showered her with gifts. With Bethany believing this to be Nathan, will Ellie confirm Bethany’s suspicions?

6. DS Swain finds a friend in Carla

Carla overhears DS Lisa Swain having an argument with her daughter on the phone, offering her a space to rant. Lisa then confides in Carla that her partner died and her daughter isn’t coping with the grief well.

Wanting to help DS Swain out, Carla offers her daughter some work experience at the factory. Is this the start of a new friendship?

Read more: Who’s leaving Coronation Street in 2024?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Are you looking forward to Coronation Street next week? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!