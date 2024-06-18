Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma arrested after stealing to provide for her kids

Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that, as the family’s financial situation continues to worsen, Gemma resorts to stealing to provide for Carys.

However, the situation soon goes from bad to worse when the police arrest her for the crime. Can Kit help Gemma out?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Gemma and Carys’s shopping trip lands them in trouble (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Gemma resorts to desperate measures

The Winter-Browns’ already dire financial situation goes from bad to worse when Gemma is hit with a series of expensive payouts. Not only does Carys need new shoes, but she also gets a £70 parking fine in the post!

Gemma takes Carys to the shoe shop to get her feet measured. However, she is dismayed to find that the shoes Carys wants are £45.

Gemma and Cerys skip out on the bill (Credit: ITV)

While the shop assistant is distracted, Gemma grabs her daughter’s hand and they run away without paying. Later, seeing Carys’s new shoes, Bernie asks how Gemma managed to afford them.

Elsewhere, Chesney serves up kebabs for Joseph’s school mates, who have paid a visit for dinner. However, Gemma gets an unpleasant surprise when she recognises one of the dads who has come to collect his son…

How will the family react when the police arrest Gemma for theft?

Kit tries to help Gemma (Credit: ITV)

Kit tries to get Gemma off the hook

At the police station, Kit is shocked to see his colleagues bring Gemma in for theft. Bernie begs him to do what he can to free Gemma.

Later, Kit visits the shoe shop. He explains that he’s come about the shoplifting incident, and asks whether he can get Gemma off the hook.

Gemma wonders why Kit wanted to help her. She introduces him to Chesney and the kids. But will she realise Kit is her secret brother?

Meanwhile, as he’s visiting Gemma at the house, Kit’s dad calls with shocking news. Is the cat about to be let out of the bag?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

