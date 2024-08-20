Coronation Street spoilers: Joel released without charge – and immediately heads to find Lauren

For a while, it looked as though Joel Deering may have to answer for his crimes. However, in Coronation Street spoilers for next week, the police are forced to release him without charge. And he wastes little time in hunting down Lauren Bolton.

This comes as the net closes in around Joel, with the dogged DS Swain becoming convinced that he is responsible for Lauren’s disappearance. After discovering that Joel had been sending messages to her daughter, Betsy, she hauled him in for questioning.

Joel has been getting far too close to DS Swain’s daughter, Betsy (Credit: ITV)

DS Swain is on the case

While she was forced to let Joel go, it was clear that she still had suspicions over Joel. And, finding evidence of his wrongdoing on the station custody logs, it seemed as though she may finally get her man.

And with Joel again in custody, DS Swain is hopeful that she has finally cracked the case. Unfortunately, the detective hits a brick wall when she is once again forced to release Joel without charge. And, back on the street, Joel immediately heads off to find Lauren again.

What will Joel do when he catches up with Lauren?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Once released by the police, Joel sets off in hot pursuit of Lauren (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Joel is a free man

DI Costello tells DS Swain that they haven’t got enough evidence against Joel Deering. Gritting her teeth, Swain tells Joel that he’s free to go.

Later, Betsy listens in as Daniel asks her mum about the rumour that Joel fed Lauren drugs in an attempt to abort her baby.

What will Joel do to Lauren next? (Credit: ITV)

Lauren comes face to face with Joel

Lauren sets out to visit Frankie. However, she’s horrified when she finds Joel waiting for her.

What will he do next?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

