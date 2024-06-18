Coronation Street spoilers: Joel’s secret under threat as he’s blackmailed

Our Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Joel Deering’s secret comes under threat as he’s blackmailed by the friend of a potential victim.

Joel met Sabrina last week, outside the police station. Handing her his number, he set about making moves on the vulnerable youth.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Joel was behind Lauren Bolton’s kidnap and murder – with a dark habit of grooming vulnerable young women. And, in Sabrina, it appeared that he had found his next target.

Joel is up to no good… but is his secret about to be exposed? (Credit: ITV)

However, when Sabrina’s friend expresses worry that Joel might be a creep, she decides to blackmail him into a secret meeting.

But what do the women want – and how will Joel react when backed into a corner?

Read our Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Dee-Dee tries to make things right with Joel’s parents… who are surprisingly apologetic (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Amy drops Joel and Dee-Dee in it

Dee-Dee and Ed meet up with Anthea and Gus over lunch in the bistro. When Anthea apologises for their earlier behaviour, Dee-Dee is pleasantly surprised.

However, Amy accidentally lets slip that Dee-Dee and Joel are engaged. Shocked Anthea and Gus are taken aback.

How will they react to news of their son’s secret engagement?

Joel takes a phone call from Sabrina’s friend (Credit: ITV)

Sabrina’s got Joel’s number

Meanwhile, Sabrina’s friend tells her that she thinks Joel is a creep and should steer well clear. Listening to her friend’s advice, Sabrina realises that she has been naive in trusting this stranger.

Later, Dee-Dee gets ready for her and Joel’s engagement lunch. Meanwhile, Joel takes a call from Sabrina’s friend.

She tells him that he has to meet with her… or else he’ll regret it.

But what does she want?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

