Coronation Street spoilers: Kevin and Abi under suspicion over arson attack

In Coronation Street spoilers, Kevin and Abi Webster are chief suspects when Stefan’s office building is targeted in an arson attack. This follows the revelation that Stefan was responsible for the deep fake porn video of ‘Abi’ which was leaked online.

As evidence emerges suggesting that Abi may have been in contact with Stefan this week, Kevin starts to wonder whether Abi was in fact responsible for the fire in his office building.

But if not Abi, then who burned down Stefan’s office? And will Kevin believe her protests of innocence?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Abi shows no sympathy when she learns of the fire at Stefan’s office (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Stefan targeted in arson attack

As the week begins, Stefan phones Kevin. As they talk, he requests a meeting so that they can put an end to their feud. But, while Kevin is out, Jack opens the door to Stefan.

Unaware of who he is, Jack lets Stefan inside while his parents are out. But what is Stefan up to?

Later, Abi finds Kevin watching an online news report of a fire at Stefan’s office building. She tells him that he had it coming.

This comment raises Kevin’s suspicions, making him start to wonder if she knows more than she might be letting on.

Does he think that Abi might be responsible for the fire?

DS Swain questions Kevin and Abi over the fire (Credit: ITV)

Kevin suspects Abi of the fire at Stefan’s

Later, DS Swain takes both Kevin and Abi in for questioning over the fire. As they talk, she shows them doorbell evidence of Abi at Stefan’s house.

Abi is upset when she realises that Kevin also thinks that it could have been her.

Can Abi clear her name? (Credit: ITV)

Is there another explanation for the fire… and can Abi convince Kevin that she wasn’t responsible?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!