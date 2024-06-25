Coronation Street spoilers: Kit’s identity is revealed to Gemma and Paul

Coronation Street spoilers reveal that the true identity of Kit Green is revealed to Gemma and Paul. The newcomer recently came into their lives as the local police officer – and their secret sibling.

This came as a guilt-ridden Bernie tracked down her son after revealing to Dev that she’d given him up for adoption years ago. She reunited with Kit, but the twins remain unaware that their long-lost brother is living and working in Weatherfield.

How will Gemma and Paul react to the shock revelation that Kit is the brother that they never knew they had?

Kit breaks the news to Gemma and Paul that he’s their brother (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Kit breaks the news

In The Rovers, Bernie waits to meet with Kit, planning to discuss how they’re going to tell Gemma and Paul that he’s actually their brother. However, Kit is already over at the flat… breaking the news himself.

He tells a shocked Paul and Gemma that they are actually related – and he’s their long-lost sibling.

How will Gemma and Paul react to the news that Kit is their brother?

How will the twins react to this shocking development? (Credit: ITV)

Bernie struggles as the news spreads

Later, depressed Bernie confides in Dev. She tells him about the difficulties she’s having with Paul and Gemma and trying to unite their family. Can she bring the three children together?

Meanwhile, out on the street, Beth flirts with Kit. She is stunned when he tells her that he’s Gemma’s brother – and that Bernie is his mother. How will the street residents react to news of Bernie’s long-lost son?

Later, Gemma tells Bernie that she and Paul are buying a wreath for Kit’s real mother. Dev advises her that she should send a floral tribute too.

What will Bernie do?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

