Coronation Street spoilers: Lauren premature baby fights for life – as Joel moves in on Betsy

In Coronation Street spoilers, Lauren Bolton’s prematurely newborn baby fights for his life in an incubator. However, Joel Deering is distracted by Betsy Swain – who demands £100 from him if he wants her to keep quiet about what she knows.

Will Lauren’s baby survive? And what does desperate Joel have planned for Betsy?

Read Coronation Street spoilers for this storyline in full below.

Lauren is terrified for her son, fighting for his life inside of an incubator (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers: Lauren’s baby fights for his life

As Lauren‘s newborn son lies fighting for his life in an incubator, she looks on, terrified. Will her baby survive?

Just then, DS Swain arrives at the hospital with some questions for Lauren.

Will Lauren’s baby survive? (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, Betsy reminds Joel how he threw her out of his car in the middle of a rough estate. He is left seething when she tells him that he owes her.

Later, Stu spots Betsy with Mason, stealing food. When Mason reveals that he’s homeless, Stu offers him a place to stay – but Mason brashly rejects Stu’s charity.

Betsy attempt to blackmail Joel… but will she come to regret it? (Credit: ITV)

Joel attacks Betsy

Mason’s friendship with Betsy continues to grow. When Stu offers Mason a job, she warns Dylan that he’d better not mess with Mason now – as, working at a restaurant, he has access to some very sharp knives.

Meanwhile, as an oblivious Dee-Dee witters on about their honeymoon, Joel scrolls through Betsy’s social media. Later, Betsy demands £100 from him – or else she’ll tell everyone about his picking up young girls.

Joel loses his temper and grabs Betsy, dragging her into the ginnel. What will he do to her?

Max tries to cheer up Lauren (Credit: ITV)

Joel spares not a thought for Lauren

Meanwhile, Max visits an emotional Lauren. He tells her that he’s taking her out for lunch. But can Lauren face it?

